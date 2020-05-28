BAFTA TV will take place virtually on July 31; Richard Ayoade will be the host – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc35df93b313beb0d78fd9f5d3e23c73311%

The British Academy Television Awards will take place on July 31 with The IT crowd Richard Ayoade established as host.

The BAFTA TV Awards would be held on May 17, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be followed by the British Television Academy Awards on July 17.

BAFTA TV will be broadcast live on BBC One, while the Craft Awards will be broadcast via social media. Under current restrictions, both events will be held as a closed studio, socially distanced show, with nominees invited to virtually accept their awards.

Nominations for both awards will be announced on June 4.

Ayoade, who also presented series of events Travel man, It will be presented for the first time, while Episode star Stephen Mangan will re-present the Craft Awards for the ninth time.

Ayoade said: "I am as surprised as you are that this is still going on."

Mangan added: "I am absolutely delighted to host the BAFTA Craft Awards again, delivering the highest praise in our industry to the people who make this country's television world leader. The format may need to change a Little this year, but nothing will stop me from wearing a black tie and celebrating its success. "

BAFTA Executive Director Amanda Berry said: “We are delighted to confirm the new dates and formats for the British Media British Academy Television Awards and the British Academy Television Craft Awards this year. We want to celebrate and reward the talented people who make up the television industry, both behind and in front of the camera, many of whom have continued to entertain and inform the nation in recent weeks. I am delighted that Richard Ayoade is hosting the Television Awards for the first time, with Stephen Mangan joining us for the ninth time to present the Television Craft Awards, with them in charge of both events that will be great entertainment. After the success of the British Academy Games Awards online in March, we are proud to offer two other Awards programs during this difficult time. "

The British Academy Television Awards 2020 will be produced by BAFTA Productions and Done and Dusted for BBC One. It was commissioned by Katie Taylor, BBC Entertainment Editor-in-Chief, and is produced by Clare Brown, BAFTA Production Director and Lisa Clark for Done and Dusted.