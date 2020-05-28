Awkwafina, Karen Gillan Shelly Jude Weng Direction, Ian Bryce Produce – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML95db3d5d08ea6bffa1de092294378bad13%

EXCLUSIVE: Although production has not started again, the packages are rapidly gobbling up, and here is one that should sell quickly. Jumanji: the next levelAwkwafina and Karen Gillan team up to re-team in Shelly, a comedy-action script by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm that is coming to town today through Ian Bryce Productions. Jude Weng is directing.

The story takes place a decade after an embarrassing graduation prank drove Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and hardened her heart in such a way that she became an icy killer. Revenge threatens to be sweet when he learns that his next target is his former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan). But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the killer meets the cool people, protecting her old nemesis against another crew hired to kill them both. The tone is Bad Girls Satisfies Barry.

Jude Weng

Courtesy of CAA.



Both actresses are doing a great job. Awkwafina stood out in The farewell and Gillan also as Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and Avengers Endgame. Weng wrapped the Netflix movie Find Ohana and she has directed episodes of series like The Good Place, Young Sheldon, iZombie, fresh off the ship and Blackish.

Co-writer Michael Doneger wrote the story, and Ian Bryce (6 underground) is producing, with Will McCance executive producing and Katie Malott co-producing.

UTA is packaging this and arranging the financing, and the agency represents everyone in the package except Weng, who is at CAA, and Storm, who is at Franfurt Kurnit.

Stay tuned.