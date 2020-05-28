Australia Sets Complete COVID Safety Guidelines for Film and TV Production – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7f1ae87f341050bbf67788f90067690f13%

While Hollywood unions and studios are still out on protocols for a safe return to production amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Australian film and television industry has released its COVID-Safe Guidelines to help get your industry back to work.

At 41 pages, this is the most comprehensive set of official country or state recommendations to date, addressing every aspect of production in detail. (You can read it below.)

Considered a & # 39; live document & # 39; which will evolve as best practices develop when projects reoccur, the document was created by the Australian Screen Sector Working Group, comprised of members of the Australian School of Film and Television, the public incentive agency -Private Ausfilm, the federal agency Screen Australia, the Media Entertainment & Arts Alliance union, state and territorial agencies, unions, Australian Broadcasting Co., Special Broadcasting Service and major production companies, including Endemol Shine Australia and Fremantle Australia, whose series Neighbors it became the first suspended television drama in the English-speaking world to establish security protocols and restart production.

"These Guidelines are an essential tool to help the Australian industry get back into the business of creating world leading screen stories," said Graeme Mason, CEO of Screen Australia. Using the guidelines as a reference point, each production will have to design its own individual plan.

With the guidelines, Australia is placing the sign: Open For Business ”for outside production companies, including Hollywood studios. "As a nation, our response to control this virus has been unparalleled, putting us in a unique position not only to return to work at local productions, but also to attract international productions seeking a safe and experienced base of operations." , said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

The guidelines cover everything from general information about COVID-19 to risk management, insurance, and incident management and control. (A COVID safe risk assessment template is also being developed.)

Of greater practical interest are mandatory control measures and specific control measures.

the Mandatory control measures (pages 15-17) include requirements for Physical distancing, including limiting the number of people in all areas to only essential personnel; Hygiene; Work arrangements, including staggered start, end and pause times, and filming outdoors rather than indoors whenever possible; Contractor and supplier management, including implementing contactless deliveries; Health surveillance, including screening measures to detect COVID-19 symptoms as soon as possible; Training, which includes a daily toolbox talk to remind workers of the COVID-19 protocols; Planning, Communication and Consultation, including designation of a safe COVID Supervisor and appropriate support staff; and Personal protection equipment, including the use of suitable PPE, such as masks, eye protection and gloves.

Specific control measures (pages 18 – 31) are optional but recommended safety guidelines for each stage – Development and Pre-Production, Production and Post-Production – and for each individual production area and group involved – Artists, Catering, Assistant Director / Director / Script Supervision Departments, Camera, handles and lighting, sound, art department, locations, wardrobe / wardrobe, hair and makeup, safety and medicine, transportation, units, workshops, offices, national and international travel, testing and mental health.

Here are some highlights:

The pandemic is temporarily taking away many of the benefits for actors who dare to dress, do their hair and make up, including touch-ups and make-up removal, and perform their own set checks, when possible. Hair and makeup should be reserved for delivery, if possible. All crew members close to the cast are required to wear PPE.

All departments are requested to use color-coded equipment / accessories / clothing pieces (with tape / stickers) to identify when the equipment has been cleaned and is ready for next use

Productions are asked to implement permanent equipment separation to minimize cross contamination

All production paperwork must be digitized, including call sheets

Pre-production and post-production should be done remotely if possible

Additional time will be needed for many of the tasks to ensure social distancing by having one department at a time and for cleaning sets, clothing and accessories. Wardrobe / wardrobe members' trips to department stores and antique shops are on hold as they are asked to allow additional time for separate online purchases / deliveries and individual accessories and to inform and advise background artists on wardrobe options. Additionally, for international talent and crew, productions need additional time to comply with the current 14-day mandatory quarantine for international arrivals, if still applicable.

There should be no more buffet meals, with staggered foods and drinks only in individual containers

Most crew members should carry a COVID-19 kit in their vehicles that contains masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, and disinfectants

To illustrate how detailed the Australian guidelines are, here are some examples of recommendations that are very specific or just common sense:

Require the cast to handle the hand accessories from a sanitized bag and return the accessory to the same bag when finished

Require people to change their own batteries in communications units.

Send sound cards or drives (cleaned with disinfecting wipes) to the data controller only once a day

Restrict viewfinders for individual use only and require disinfection after each use

• Plan purchases to minimize trips to physical stores.

Here is the complete document: