Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are selling their $ 14 million Beverly Hills home

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seek to exit the Los Angeles high-end real estate market, which has been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic since it began to establish itself in the United States in March of this year.

Page Six reported today that the two actors are asking for $ 14 million for their Coldwater Canyon home. It was the first married property they bought and it also acted as their primary residence. The store says it is in the Beverly Hills mountains within a gated community called Hidden Valley.

While one might assume that Mila and Ashton are selling it due to financial difficulties, it turns out that they are building a much larger house in the same area. Right now, they live in a $ 10 million beachfront home in the city of Carpinteria, California.

It is very possible that Mila and Ashton are making such a big change due to a new addition to their family. Earlier this year, Charisse Van Horn reported on rumors that Mila and Ashton were considering having another baby.

A source who spoke to OK! The magazine, near the beginning of May, said Ashton and Mila's relationship was getting so strong that they were talking about having another child. Apparently, the couple adjusts very well because the quarantine has clearly not affected their relationship.

The same cannot be said for other celebrity couples, including Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy. Earlier this year, Olivier and the Full house alum was divorcing after Mary-Kate went to New York City court to file for an emergency divorce.

As previously reported, Mary-Kate said she was being forced out of her home with Olivier and that she was concerned about finding a place to say in the midst of a pandemic.

Not long after, Olivier reportedly had his ex-wife move into the house he and Mary-Kate lived in, much to Mary-Kate's chagrin.



