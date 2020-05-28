Ashley Graham finds time to model while finding parenting in confused and isolated isolation

%MINIFYHTMLc5955ed2429b1f744723dae0c6d727b211%

Ashley Graham has faced many changes since she gave birth to her first child, a son Isaac Ervin, in January 2020. Becoming a mother for the first time has enough challenges on its own, but it adds a pandemic, social isolation and quarantine and is easy to understand. why Ashely has had a difficult time of things. The 32-year-old supermodel shares Isaac with her husband Justin Ervin and the family has been quarantined in Nebraska with their family. He has kept in touch with his fans through his social media accounts and blog. She has shared information about fashion, opened up about finding motherhood "confusing and confusing to navigate,quot; and has raised awareness about mothers who faced giving birth to their babies just because of the pandemic.

Ashley hasn't had much time to work recently, but she found a way to post some photos from a beautiful modeling session. The brunette bomb was wearing Marina Rinaldi and shared several photos that were captured with beautiful lighting. She wrapped herself in a chocolate brown coat and leaned her head towards the sun with her eyes closed. The light fell and cast a shadow on one side of her silhouette and the play between light and darkness made the photo intriguing and mysterious.

In a second photo, Ashley turned her face to the side and showed off her perfect profile while showing off her thigh.

Ashley shared the following title.

"I shoot in the drain behind my house … with good lighting you can make a set wherever you go! 📸 wearing @ marina.rinaldi ”

Marina Rinaldi responded to the beautiful post with a heart emoji.

You can check out the beautiful photos Ashley Graham shared with her 10.9 million Instagram followers below.

What do you think of Ashley Graham's latest photos? Can you relate to Ashley feeling isolated and finding motherhood difficult to navigate at times? Ashley is not alone and she is lucky to have a good support system to help her with baby Isaac in these difficult and terrifying times. It's nice to see that Ashley finds little moments in the day to do the things she loves, like modeling.

