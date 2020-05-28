Ascension Michigan Shining Moments – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML3158d12a3b544b94cb1cb547d2f9d36813%

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Looking for inspiring news? Scroll through this overview to see how Ascension Michigan's health heroes show love and support.

Nyimasata Simaha, an outside nurse at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, was aware of the 13 boxes of vinyl gloves that were being discarded and replaced with nitrile gloves at the hospital. He knew that vinyl gloves could be used well, so Nyimasata asked his Director of Nursing if he could donate them to his country. After asking all the appropriate leaders, the Director of Nursing said "yes,quot;. Nyimasata was very excited and happily sent the gloves to the Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital in The Gambia, Africa. Vinyl gloves will certainly help tackle infection prevention and control in The Gambia.

The health heroes at Ascension St. John Hospital received 100 healthy meals from Clean Eatz. The caregivers really appreciated the generous donation and enjoyed the nutritious and delicious meals!

Associates at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital are very grateful for the EPP supplies from Get Us PPE and Boston Scientific. The thoughtful donation will definitely help front-line heroes stay safe.

Ascension Michigan donated 12,000 trees to nurses who are part of the Ascension Michigan family. Trees honor their bravery on the front line of this pandemic.

More than 125 soccer players, parents, coaches, and teachers from De La Salle Collegiate High School recently gathered to honor health heroes at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren when they entered and left the hospital during the 7 am shift change Associates were very touched by this special act of kindness.

The Novi Police and Fire Departments expressed their appreciation for the caregivers of Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi. They placed their patrols and fire trucks in the shape of a "heart,quot; in the hospital parking lot, and held up a huge "THANK YOU!" "NPD and NFD,quot; letters.

The Little League Grosse Pointe Farms-City showed its gratitude to medical professionals fighting the new coronavirus by donating $ 10,000 to two local funds at Ascension St. John's Hospital.

This special moment, of husband and wife, was captured at Ascension Macomb-Oakland in Warren. David Burnett, RN, is in law school and Dr. Emily Broomell is a third-year OB-GYN resident at Ascension Macomb-Oakland. They had to live apart during the first months of their marriage while he finished his degree out of state. The school went completely online once the coronavirus arrived, so it signed up as a flex RN agency to help out during the crisis. Burnett was very excited when he was assigned to work at Ascension Macomb-Oakland. Over the Easter weekend, Dr. Broomell had to work on COVID admissions overnight, while working the day shift at ICU. On Easter morning, when Burnett was on duty and his wife was finishing, she went to visit him. Being the first time they had seen each other since Good Friday, it was significant for both of them. Both are very grateful to have been in a unique position to help people in Detroit during the coronavirus crisis.

Ascension associates and the communities they call home have worked together to bring joy to the experience of our patients and the team members who care for them.

A National Day of Prayer The ceremony was held at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren. 12 ministers and pastors made a special prayer for our patients and health heroes.

Is he Nurse Year and the nurses at Ascension are definitely worth celebrating. Now more than ever, we are inspired by the care and compassion our nurses show our patients and their families every day. This beautiful painting, at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi, was created by volunteer Elizabeth Grabowski.

Several local responders honored heroes and health care patients at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Warren with a unit parade. There was strong participation from local fire, police, and EMS agencies, as well as partners.

A temporary market program was implemented in the Ascension Michigan market. This concept was designed to make it easier than ever to feed associates, caregivers, and their families during this time of need by creating a "grocery store-style,quot; space to buy products in bulk. The market, known as Provisions 1:37, was created within cafes on every Michigan campus by TouchPoint, Ascension Michigan's food service provider and creator of the program. The "1:37,quot; comes from Luke 1:37 ("Because with God nothing will be impossible,quot;).



Last week, a nurse from Ascension St. John Hospital came to the cafe and was almost crying when she saw the "store." The nurse said she was tired every day and was so happy that she was able to buy essential items to take home and that she did not have to stop at the grocery store.

Good Samaritans donated 15 Kindle Fire tablets to Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi. The tablets are helping patients affected by the COVID-19 crisis to stay in touch with their loved ones. Both patients and associates are very grateful for this generous donation.

The heroes of health at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital are greeted daily with this poster.

These signs were made with love by the hard-working nurses and caregivers at Ascension St. John Hospital.

The frontline heroes at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi continue to feel the love and support of their grateful community.

Children spread a little joy for our health heroes at Ascension Southeast Michigan Hospitals.

The heroic nurses at Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi received a thank you card with words of thanks and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The team at the Ascension Standish Skilled Nursing Facility is working hard to keep residents safe and to find creative ways to avoid isolation during this time of social estrangement. Driving residents to their doorstep allowed them to keep a safe distance during their favorite bingo game. Residents were very grateful to be able to interact with each other.

The COVID unit clinical nurse manager publishes daily updates at Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield. People love to see positive updates on the creative scoreboard every day.

The frontline heroes at Ascension St. John Hospital are showered with love and support from their community, family and friends.

When word got out that the health heroes at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital needed everyday items for themselves and their families, the People Helping People Ministry sprang into action. In less than 24 hours, volunteers donated enough supplies to fill three vehicles. The health heroes were moved to tears by the generous donations given with so much love and gratitude.

The caregivers of Ascension Providence Hospital in Novi are truly touched by the love, support, consideration, and prayers of their proud community.

A team member from the Medical Intensive Care Unit at Ascension St. John Hospital and her daughter show their love and support for all the hard-working health heroes.

Master Gardener Lisa and her husband planted flowers at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to spread the joy. This is another great example from your community that shows love, support and gratitude.

