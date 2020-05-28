As the United States lashes out at China, Beijing stiffens its resolution

BEIJING – Step by step, the United States under President Trump has tried to step up pressure on Beijing in hopes of causing China to change its ways. Instead, each move has hardened the resolve of China's leadership to resist, sinking relations to its current low point.
On Wednesday, the United States won An initial victory in a Canadian court in his long effort to bring criminal charges against a senior executive at Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant. On Thursday, China promised to retaliate against both countries, as it blocked some Canadian exports and held two Canadian citizens for more than 500 days.
Trump administration officials argue that they have brought China to the table of trade by imposing tariffs. But so far they have not achieved their goal of fundamentally changing China's behavior, in trade or on any other issue.
From Beijing's perspective, punitive measures have simply revealed the core of American hostility to China.
"When China was growing as an economic power, the United States tolerated it," Shen Dingli, an expert on relations with the United States at Fudan University in Shanghai, said in a telephone interview. "Now that China is strong, it can no longer tolerate it."
China does not want to incinerate the relationship with the United States, given the economic benefits. Nor is he willing to back down, creating a constant push and pull in Beijing among the hawks and the more moderate forces.
Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang gave a conciliatory tone on Thursday at the close of the legislative session, the National People's Congress. He asked for close business relations without offering any concessions. He said the two countries "could and should cooperate in many ways to meet conventional and unconventional challenges," while refraining from accusing the United States of any interference in Hong Kong affairs.
However, even as Mr. Li spoke, the Hong Kong office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a strong complaint against the United States. "It is completely imperious, unreasonable and shameless for American politicians to obstruct national security legislation for Hong Kong with threats of sanctions based on the internal legislation of the United States," the ministry stated.
With both countries blaming each other, the result has been a downward spiral of eye-for-eye actions that may not back down before Trump's re-election campaign ends in November.
When the Trump administration announced new restrictions to prevent companies around the world from using American-made machinery and software to help Huawei, Beijing promised to target American technology companies operating in China. When the administration limited the number of Chinese journalists in the United States, China ousted most of the American correspondents from three major news organizations in the United States, including The New York Times.
Both leaders Trump and Xi Jinping feel compelled to appear strong. Blaming China for the coronavirus crisis in the United States is seen by the US president as a path to reelection. The Chinese leader faces enormous economic and diplomatic challenges that could provoke internal opposition to his control of power.
"Whatever the United States says, does, or does, China will refuse," Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Beijing Renmin University, said in a telephone interview.
What the American movements have failed to do is punish Mr. Xi's government, which seems to feel simultaneously combated and defiant.
Hu Xijin, the open editor of The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid controlled by the Communist Party, challenged the Trump administration to carry out its threat to end Hong Kong's favored business status. He noted that there were 85,000 Americans there and dozens of companies that would reap "the bitter fruits,quot; of the American decision.
"Washington is too narcissistic,quot; He wrote in Chinese on Weibo on Thursday. "American politicians like Pompeo arrogantly think that the fate of Hong Kong is in their hands."
The National People's Congress, the top legislative body, on Thursday dutifully adopted government proposals to impose new laws on Hong Kong to suppress subversion, secession, terrorism and other acts that could threaten China's national security, such as define the Beijing authorities. The vote was almost unanimous, with only one delegate voting against and six abstentions.
China's authoritarian system and flexible state media apparatus give Xi a much greater advantage in controlling the message in the face of American hostility, exploiting it to attract popular outrage and temper him to play the role of a magnanimous global partner.
At his ritual press conference concluded on Thursday by the National People's Congress, Prime Minister Li praised a US company, Honeywell, which on Tuesday announced an investment in Wuhan, the city from which the pandemic spread. A month earlier, the Pentagon had awarded Honeywell a contract to supply protective masks.
Mr. Li twice called for "peaceful,quot; relations with Taiwan, after notoriously notifying him when he discussed Taiwan at the start of the week-long legislative session. And he underscored China's willingness to look beyond the origins of the new coronavirus.
However, China has shown little inclination to compromise.
Beijing reacted harshly to a ruling by a Canadian court that clarified an initial obstacle to the extradition of Meng Wanzhou, a senior Huawei executive accused by the United States of bank fraud related to U.S. sanctions against Iran.
The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa accused the United States and Canada of abusing their bilateral extradition treaty and of "taking arbitrary measures arbitrarily,quot; against Ms. Meng.
"The purpose of the United States is to bring down Huawei and other Chinese high-tech companies, and Canada has been acting in the process as an accessory to the United States," the embassy said. said on Twitter, which is prohibited within China. "The whole case is completely a serious political incident."
China has already retaliated against Canadian exports of pork, canola oil and other products, and has hinted in recent days that it will target even more. It has also kept two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, in secret detention on state security charges widely viewed as retaliation.
Neither of them has appeared at a public hearing or had access to lawyers during court proceedings. That has toughened anti-Chinese sentiment in Canada, which historically has not been as suspicious as, for example, the United States.
The International Crisis Group, where Mr. Kovrig, a former diplomat, worked, posted a message on Twitter noting that Thursday was his 535th day in detention. "Every day that passes is a stain on China's reputation," the group said.
He has described the pandemic and its still-unfolding economic challenge as a melting pot that will forge a stronger government and a stronger party. China has also shown that it will not be distracted by its defense of territorial claims along its land and sea borders, from the South China Sea to the Himalayas. The commander of the People's Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong made a clear reminder of his duty to keep peace on the sidelines of the congress in Beijing this week.
Bravado has weakened the influence that the United States could once have wielded: the threat of international condemnation, restrictions on trade, even the possibility of decoupling the world's two largest economies. Beijing now seems ready to bear any cost.
Lau Siu-kai, a former senior Hong Kong government official who advises Beijing, said US pressure had failed to provoke reconsideration on the Hong Kong issue, in part because China's leadership anticipated US opposition in many fronts.
"Beijing will stick to its new policy towards Hong Kong, regardless of the reactions of the United States, and is prepared to take countermeasures easily," he said.
Keith Bradsher reported from Beijing, and Steven Lee Myers from Seoul. The research was contributed by Claire Fu, Wang Yiwei, Amber Wang and Liu Yi from Beijing.
