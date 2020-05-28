As the United States lashes out at China, Beijing stiffens its resolution

He has described the pandemic and its still-unfolding economic challenge as a melting pot that will forge a stronger government and a stronger party. China has also shown that it will not be distracted by its defense of territorial claims along its land and sea borders, from the South China Sea to the Himalayas. The commander of the People's Liberation Army garrison in Hong Kong made a clear reminder of his duty to keep peace on the sidelines of the congress in Beijing this week.