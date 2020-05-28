Arizona sues Google over claims it illegally tracked the location of Android users

%MINIFYHTML6f8368405537862e2b3d0e8cb7daefc613%

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against Google on allegations that the company illegally tracked the location of Android users without their consent and even when location tracking features had been manually disabled, according to a report. of The Washington Post.

The lawsuit argues that Google kept location tracking running in the background for certain features, such as weather and for web searches using its search engine and Chrome browser, even after the user turned off location-specific location tracking. application. Only when a user delved into Android system settings and turned off tracking at the broader system level, did Google surreptitiously stop diverting location data, the complaint argues.

Google has encountered similar controversies in the past over location tracking for Android users. The company has responded to privacy concerns over the years with various interim measures, such as facilitating the automatic deletion of your location data and cracking down on third-party apps that do so without consent. But your efforts to improve privacy protections and the various settings you need to monitor to ensure you're not too heavily tracked remain complex and confusing for average users, and it can often seem impossible to control how much Google knows about you and what data sources maintains.

"At some point, people or companies that have a lot of money think they can do whatever they want."

Brnovich is asking a court to compel Google to return the profits it may have made by monetizing this data through advertisements posted to Arizona residents. The charge He says that Arizona's anti-fraud laws could also subject Google to $ 10,000 for ticket violations.

“The Attorney General and the contingency fee attorneys filing this lawsuit appear to have mischaracterized our services. We have always incorporated privacy features into our products and have provided robust controls for location data. We hope to set the record straight, "a Google spokesperson said in a statement given to The edge.

"At some point, people or companies that have a lot of money think they can do whatever they want to do and feel that they are above the law," said Brnovich. The charge In an interview. "I wanted Google to get the message that Arizona has a state consumer fraud law. They may be the most innovative company in the world, but that does not mean they are above the law. "

Google and its YouTube affiliate, as well as the other big tech companies, are facing a number of legal and regulatory issues right now, following the enforcement of the antitrust and privacy law in the European Union that resulted in multi-million dollar fines against Google in the last decade.

Now, US politicians and regulators. USA They are following their lead and have begun to participate in a broad and coordinated effort across the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and state lawmakers to reign over Big Tech and enforce antitrust, privacy and other laws. These are rules that Silicon Valley has largely circumvented in recent decades, as lawmakers failed to keep pace with technological change and the scale of Big Tech's ability to exploit gaps and regulate failures for profit. monetary and market consolidation.

YouTube struck a deal with the FTC last year for violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), while Google is under investigation by all 50 state attorneys general and is subject to a broader antitrust investigation. directed by the Department of Justice.

Update May 27, 11:45 p.m. ET: Added a comment from Google.