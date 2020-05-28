Appear "suspicious,quot; or cover your mouth A real fear for some during the pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

PATCH – (Up News Info Detroit)

There is no criminal penalty for not wearing a face mask in public in Michigan, but businesses and venues may refuse entry.

There is no criminal penalty for not wearing a face mask in public spaces in Michigan, but businesses and venues can refuse people to enter without one, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's mask order that went into effect in late April.

State and federal health officials have emphasized that face masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In businesses like banks or supermarkets, everyone is expected to wear a mask, a standard established in several states during the pandemic. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said in an interview last week that there is scientific evidence that wearing a mask indoors reduces the spread of respiratory droplets that may contain the virus.

