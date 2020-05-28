Antibody tests at Aspen and Telluride were hailed as a way to end blockages. Instead, they caused confusion. – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML8376fd9ae42d97f4c962f4474399c8ba13%

Aspen was one of the first COVID-19 hot spots in Colorado, with a cluster of cases in March linked to tourists visiting for their world-famous skiing. Evidence was scarce, making it difficult to know how the virus spread.

So in April, when the Pitkin County Department of Public Health announced that it had obtained 1,000 tests of COVID-19 antibodies that it would offer to residents free of charge, it seemed like an exciting opportunity to assess ongoing efforts to stop the spread of the virus. .

"This test will allow us to obtain the epidemiological data we have been looking for," Gabe Muething, director of the Aspen Ambulance District, said during an April 9 online community meeting.

However, the plan soon fell apart amid questions about the reliability of the Aytu BioScience test. Other ski towns such as Telluride, Colorado, and Jackson, Wyoming, as well as the less wealthy border community of Laredo, Texas, were also drawn to the antibody tests to inform decisions about how to get out of the lockdown. But they also determined that the tests were not keeping their promise.

The appeal of antibody testing is understandable. While they cannot find active cases of COVID-19, they can identify people who have previously been infected with the disease-causing coronavirus, which could provide health officials with important epidemiological information on how widely it has spread in a community and the scope of asymptomatic cases. Theoretically, at least, antibodies would be present in those people, whether they had a severe case, little more than a dry cough or no complaints.

Even more engaging: These tests were heralded as a way to reboot local economies by identifying people who might be immune to the virus and thus be able to safely return to the public sphere.

But, in these and other communities, testing programs initially scheduled to test hundreds or thousands have been reduced or discontinued.

"I don't think these tests are ready for clinical use yet," said University of California-San Francisco immunologist Dr. Alexander Marson, who has studied their reliability. He and his team investigated 12 different antibody tests and found that all but one gave false positives, implying that someone had antibodies when they did not, with false positive rates as high as 16%. (The study is preliminary and has not yet been peer-reviewed.)

There are currently more than 100 antibody tests available in the US. USA, including offerings from commercial laboratories, academic centers and small business enterprises. As serious questions emerged earlier this month about the accuracy of the tests and the usefulness of the results, the US Food and Drug Administration. USA He said he will require companies to submit validation data for their products and request emergency use authorizations for their products. (Previously, companies were allowed to sell their tests without FDA review, as long as they did their own validation and included a disclaimer.) And the American Medical Association said May 14 that the tests should not be used to assess immunity or when to end physical detachment.

And this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines warning that antibody test results may have high false-positive rates and should not be used to make decisions about people's return to work, schools, dormitories, or other places where people congregate.

Once hailed as a solution, the current body of evidence, which has not been thoroughly vetted by any regulatory agency, now seems more likely to add chaos and uncertainty to an already anxiety-laden situation. "Giving people a false sense of security is very dangerous right now," said Dr. Travis Riddell, the Teton County health officer, which includes Jackson, Wyoming.

Precision questions asked

The gold standard for confirming an active COVID-19 infection is to take a swab from the nasopharynx and test for the presence of viral RNA. Antibody tests analyze the blood for antibodies against the COVID-19 virus. It takes time for an infected person to produce antibodies, so these tests cannot diagnose an ongoing infection, they only indicate that a person has found the virus.

In Aspen, county officials knew that the FDA had not approved the Aytu BioScience test, which the Colorado-based company was importing from China. So they first conducted their own validation tests, said Bill Linn, spokesman for the Pitkin County Incident Management Team. "Our own tests did not reassure us enough to feel that we should move on."

In Laredo, one of the community members told officials they were helping to organize the purchase of 20,000 tests from the Chinese company Anhui DeepBlue Medical Technology that were approved by the FDA, but the city's own validation trials revealed only an accuracy rate of 20%. Laredo spokesman Rafael Benavides said. Before Laredo could pay for the tests, said Benavides, an arm of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service seized them and launched an investigation.

Neither Anhui DeepBlue Medical Technology nor Aytu responded to requests for comment.

In March, Covaxx, a company run by two part-time Telluride residents, offered to test residents of the city and surrounding county with an antibody test it had developed. But the project was suspended indefinitely when the company's testing facility was delayed in processing them.

The county is committed to doing a second round of tests, but is evaluating how to proceed, San Miguel county spokeswoman Susan Lilly said. "The question is, how do you approach it so that it is the most clinically relevant and for the decision-making of the public health team to advance?"

Officials back off, community members intervene

On May 4, the FDA updated its antibody testing policy to require manufacturers to submit validation data, but still allows the tests to be sold without the lengthy normal verification and approval process, which includes demonstrating safety and effectiveness.

In some rich areas, government officials have been offering free trials of startups with local investors. In Jackson, for example, a venture capitalist with an investment in Covaxx, the test used in Telluride, offered to help the city obtain 1,000 tests. But after reviewing the offer, Teton County rejected concerns about the accuracy of the test. "If a person tests positive, what does that mean? And is that information useful? We just don't know yet, "said Riddell.

Covaxx spokesman John Schaefer said in a statement that the test had been validated on more than 900 blood samples and is being reviewed by the FDA.

After Teton County officials decided not to run antibody tests in the community, a private, non-profit organization, Test Teton Now, emerged to provide free COVID-19 antibody tests using the Covaxx test for approximately 8,000 people, about a third of county residents. As of May 22, they had raised $ 396,000 and tested 843 samples. The group has "done a lot,quot; to verify the Covaxx tests, Test Teton Now president Shaun Andrikopoulos said. "I don't want to call it validation, because we don't go through an independent review committee, but we send our samples to other labs."

The organizers of Test Teton Now do not share the concerns of others about the usefulness of the test. "We do not encourage people to make decisions about what they will do or how they will behave based on results," said nonprofit spokeswoman Jennifer Ford.

What use is a test that cannot be used for practical purposes? "We believe that knowledge is power, and data is the beginning of knowledge," Ford said. But unreliable data does not give knowledge, it gives an illusion of knowledge.

Many unknowns remain and the false data can be worse than none. Even a very accurate test will produce a large number of false positives when used in a population where few people have been infected. If only 4% of people were infected, a test with 95% accuracy would produce nine positive results for every 100 tests, five of which are false positives.

And that creates the danger that tests can lead people to incorrectly think that they have antibodies that make them immune, which could have disastrous consequences if they change their behavior as a result. Consider, for example, a person who falsely told you that you had antibodies that they were going to work in a nursing home, believing that you could not contract or transmit the virus to anyone.

It's not even known for sure that having antibodies makes someone immune. The researchers hope that the exposure may confer a certain level of immunity, but how strong that immunity could be and how long it could last is still unknown, said Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch.

So, after being burned once, Aspen has suspended antibody testing and is focusing on identifying and isolating people who are sick or at risk of getting sick. "It's actually a step back to where we started," said Linn.

Given the remaining unknowns about immunity and COVID-19, the best methods for addressing the pandemic in communities may be the most proven, Linn said. “Put the sick in places where they can't make anyone else sick. It is the daily bread of epidemiology. "

Kaiser Health News is a national health policy news service. It is an editorially independent program of the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.