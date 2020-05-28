Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen lose 2 questions in millionaire

Second thought, Andy Cohen It might not have been the best "expert,quot; choice.
Anderson Cooper sits on the hot seat in the Thursday episode of Who wants to be a millionaire, and you have Andy Cohen as your guest expert. Best friends are changing places for Andy's at-bat turn later, but first they have to overcome more than two questions in the first game, which they're struggling to ask in our exclusive look.
The $ 2000 question is about which state is the only one on the East Coast to be found in two time zones, and while Anderson seems to be sure it's Florida at first, Andy disagrees.
For us, a quick Google will tell us that it's actually Florida, which is eventually where Anderson lands, but it's a roller coaster ride to get there.
"This would be so bad if we rescued the $ 2000 question," says Andy.
"I can't believe my expert is talking about bailing out $ 2,000," says Anderson, who believes he has narrowed down to Virginia or Florida. Andy suggests the 50/50 lifeline, but Anderson is not about that.
"This is a pathetic conversation!"
There are threats of sabotage, many analyzes of the east coast and many doubts that are occurring here, and we can only imagine that there will be even more of this dynamic this week and next week when they change places.
Who wants to be a millionaire airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. at ABC
%MINIFYHTML60c6b79a17467ad61d5e30304bbb737216%