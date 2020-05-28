Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen lose 2 questions in millionaire

Second thought, Andy Cohen It might not have been the best "expert,quot; choice.

Anderson Cooper sits on the hot seat in the Thursday episode of Who wants to be a millionaire, and you have Andy Cohen as your guest expert. Best friends are changing places for Andy's at-bat turn later, but first they have to overcome more than two questions in the first game, which they're struggling to ask in our exclusive look.

The $ 2000 question is about which state is the only one on the East Coast to be found in two time zones, and while Anderson seems to be sure it's Florida at first, Andy disagrees.

For us, a quick Google will tell us that it's actually Florida, which is eventually where Anderson lands, but it's a roller coaster ride to get there.