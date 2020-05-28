Ancient mass extinction event related to the breakdown of the ozone layer – BGR

%MINIFYHTML39bae873d3823c24df737b8032ed099f11%

A mass extinction 360 million years ago was likely caused by a rapidly warming climate that triggered a breakdown in the ozone layer.

Plant samples from the time period reveal DNA that had been damaged by UV radiation.

Scientists caution that we can be prepared for another such event if we cannot control our own global warming.

When the mile-wide asteroid that hit Earth about 66 million years ago collapsed, it wiped out about 75% of all species on the planet. It was an incredibly devastating event, and given the size of the space rock that caused it, it's understandable.

%MINIFYHTML39bae873d3823c24df737b8032ed099f12% %MINIFYHTML39bae873d3823c24df737b8032ed099f12%

But long before that colossal rock fell, a mass extinction event 360 million years ago wiped out much of the plant and aquatic life on our planet. Now, researchers think they know what happened, and it's all to do with a damaged ozone layer.

In a new article published in Scientific advances, the researchers address the previously unexplained mass extinction. Knowing that the event, whatever it was, killed off freshwater as well as plants, gave the scientists some clues, but it was a discovery in rocks collected from a variety of places around the world that ultimately served as the smoking gun.

When the researchers processed the rocks they discovered microscopic plant spores. It was spores like these that allowed ancient plants to reproduce, but not all spores looked the same. Some appeared normal and healthy at the time they were preserved, while others had clearly been damaged.

By comparing the two groups of spores, the researchers discovered that the malformed samples had likely been damaged by the intense ultraviolet light that fried their DNA and left them disfigured. This, the scientists say, is evidence of a dramatic and rapid rupture of the Earth's ozone layer that generally protects us from much of the damaging UV radiation that would otherwise cause serious damage to plants and animals.

%MINIFYHTML39bae873d3823c24df737b8032ed099f13%

This type of breakdown in the ozone layer has been observed in the past, but has historically been associated with increased volcanic activity. In this particular case, volcanoes don't seem to play a role, but researchers believe a rapidly warming climate after an ice age was the trigger. As you can imagine, that is troubling, as we know that our climate is currently in the midst of rapid warming, and the scientific consensus is that human activity is to blame.

"Importantly, the land mass extinction of the Devonian-Carboniferous boundary coincided with major climate warming that ended the intense glacial cycle at the end of the last Devonian ice age," the researchers write. "One mechanism for the reduction of the ozone layer during rapid heating is the increased convective transport of ClO. Therefore, the loss of ozone during rapid warming is an inherent process of the Earth system with the inevitable conclusion that we must be alert to such an eventuality in the world of future warming. "

Yikes

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA