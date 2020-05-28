Among the infection or hospitalization rates, what data paint the most accurate picture? – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML8760876f021685fcae313c47bc15514013%

BERKELEY (KPIX): When it comes to coronavirus infection rates versus hospitalization numbers, health officials must determine what data paints the most accurate picture.

The changing numbers and data of new COVID-19 cases, infection rates at any given time, and trends in different counties can cause some confusion.

Governor Gavin Newsom has repeatedly said that the first set of numbers he sees in the morning are COVID hospitalizations and how many are currently in the intensive care unit. That is what some leading epidemiologists are also emphasizing.

The constant flow of new numbers and data can be difficult to interpret.

"Surveillance data that shows how many people were tested, how many tests were positive, what percentage of the tests were positive, are imperfect measures of what's happening in the community," said Art Reingold, professor of epidemiology at UC Berkeley.

"The peaks we are seeing now are quite noisy. They are an artifact of who is being tested, how aggressive the tests and the daily variation are," said John Ioannidis, professor of disease prevention at the Stanford School of Medicine.

According to the California Department of Public Health, more than 1.7 million tests have been conducted in California. Santa Clara County has conducted more than 67,000 tests with about 4% positive results. In San Francisco County, more than 59,000 tests and 6% overall were positive.

"You shouldn't wait to see who comes in for the test, but periodically test multiple people to see if there is activity in the population," Ioannidis said.

"What we would like to know is the infection rate. How many new infections are there in the population in a given week, or something like that. The problem is, we don't know how to measure it very well. That study would be an incredibly expensive and difficult study," Reingold said.

The latest figures show that in San Francisco there are 53 patients with positive COVID in hospitals and 21 in the ICU. In San Mateo, the numbers are 57 and 20 respectively. In Marin County, there are three positive hospitalizations for COVID-19.

“The ones I pay the most attention to are our hospitalizations and deaths. They are the most consistent reports and I would say that all trends have gone in the right direction. That is, flatten the curve and level the curve down for several weeks, "said Reingold.

"It is better to guide decisions based on the number of hospitalizations rather than the number of new cases documented," said Ioannidis.

"When I look at the Bay Area, there is a steady downward trend in these important metrics and hospitalizations and deaths," said Reingold. "We are seeing a reflection of less transmission that occurred three, four, five, six weeks ago."

"I don't like to look at the particular cutoffs and say that there should be as many tests per thousand inhabitants or this percentage of positive tests. Those are very difficult numbers to interpret," said Reingold.

"The total number of positive tests depends largely on who gets tested on any given day or week," said Reingold.

There are limitations only to observe the number of hospitalizations.

"The downside is that hospitalizations can occur after a week or two, or sometimes longer, after a person has been infected. So, in theory, if there are waves coming in as a second wave, by the time we see a lot of people hospitalized, it is not unlikely that the epidemic has been going on for a couple of weeks now, "said Ioannidis.

"Serious illness and hospitalizations and deaths tend to occur 3-4 weeks after infections," said Reingold.