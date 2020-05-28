American Airlines Says It Must Be "Right Sized,quot; During Pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML1eb652f870ce018cfdace9132b7314c813%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – American Airlines CEO Doug Parker says the airline has been spending about $ 70 million a day and therefore has to cut costs.

During a webinar on Wednesday, he said: "We are looking to cut costs and adjust the size of the airline for the current environment."

Parker said that while some customers have returned, the business is still not working. "When we are flying 20% ​​of our schedule, even with load factors of 50%, we are still below 90% of our earnings."

On Wednesday night, the airline sent a letter to its 17,000 management and support staff that it needs to reduce that part of the airline by 30%.

The letter said: "We need to reduce our cost structure, including our most significant expense: the cost of compensation and benefits …"

The airline says it is giving these employees the opportunity to retire voluntarily, and that if there are not enough volunteers, they will have to be fired.

Executives say the cuts will be made in July, but the staff will remain on the job until September 30.

That's because the airline received $ 10 billion as part of a congressionally approved aid package, and part of the deal is that they cannot fire or lay off employees until Oct. 1.

The letter to employees said that after finalizing the size of the administration and support staff, it will focus on its front-line team and open a new voluntary leave and early departure program for them in June.

The airline says nearly 39,000 employees have already taken voluntary vacations or early retirement.

They include 11,000 of the airline's 28,000 flight attendants.

Paul Hartshorn, Jr., National President of Communications for the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said: "I think there are some flight attendants who will be interested in voluntary leave in addition to those who have already taken some form of leave. We look forward to seeing extensions for those on leave now who want to stay out a bit longer. "

Captain Dennis Tager, spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association representing American pilots, said that as of June, 34% of the airline's pilots either took a voluntary license or retired early.

He praised the airline's effort to work with groups of employees.

Up News Info 11 News called the union representing the airline's mechanics, but received no response.

American Airlines executives say they expect demand for air travel to increase by next summer, but in the meantime, the airline has accelerated withdrawals of 100 planes, mostly wide-body.