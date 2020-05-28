Amazon offers offer the best prices on Anker chargers, power banks, cables

%MINIFYHTML02fa37fe29f16dde2f29eb425ce1c00a11%

Today's Dealmaster is a sort of special edition of our roundup of common tech offerings as it stands out for the exclusive discount codes we've secured for a group of Anker loading equipment.

Our selection covers 15 different devices from the popular accessory maker, including USB-C wall chargers, Qi wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, portable batteries, Lightning fast charging cables, and power outlets. The deals reduce multiple items to their lowest prices of all time and they are all well below their usual rates. You can find the codes for each individual item below: simply apply them at checkout to see the respective discount. Anker says they will be valid until June 4.

Some highlights here include the Anker PowerPort PD 2 wall charger, which has been reduced to a new low of $ 16 with the code "ARSTECH25,quot;. This is a 30W charger that includes an 18W USB-C power supply port to charge many newer smartphones at maximum speeds, as well as a 12W USB-A port to power on a second device simultaneously. Meanwhile, the PowerCore Metro Slim 10000 PD is a newer power bank with a similar-speed 18W USB-C PD port and a fairly thin (0.59-inch) fabric-coated design; This is $ 15 off and up to a new minimum of $ 30 with the code "ARSTECH11,quot;.

Other discounts we like include the PowerCore III Fusion 5K, a USB-C PD power bank that has a small capacity of 5000 mAh but also works as a wall charger with its built-in AC plug, for $ 3 off its all-time low, as well as the PowerExpand + USB-C hub, which adds USB, HDMI (albeit limited to 4K @ 30Hz), Ethernet, and other ports to offline laptops, for a minimum price of $ 30. In any case, we've tested and recommended a number of Anker devices along these lines over the years, and each item listed comes with at least an 18-month warranty, so we're confident to highlight the team here.

However, if you're ready to charge, we also have deals on wireless headsets, Roku TVs, Nest devices, and more. Take a look for yourself below.

Note: Up News Info Technica can earn compensation for the sales of the links in this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

on Amazon ( and use the code: – normally $ 40). Hori Car Charger (6 ft.) For Nintendo Switch for $ 9.88 on Amazon (usually $ 19).

on Amazon (usually $ 19). 55-inch TCL R615 (2018 model) 4K HDR LED TV for $ 429.99 at Walmart (usually $ 530).

at Walmart (usually $ 530). Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones for $ 49.99 on Amazon ( $ 10 coupon clip – normally $ 60).

on Amazon ( – normally $ 60). Google Nest Thermostat E smart thermostat for $ 139 at Amazon and BuyDig (usually $ 169).

at Amazon and BuyDig (usually $ 169). Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $ 49.99 on GameStop (typically $ 60).

on GameStop (typically $ 60). Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), and 10.5-inch iPad Pro for $ 99 at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $ 150).

at Amazon and Best Buy (normally $ 150). Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4) for $ 9.99 on Amazon (usually $ 17).

Exclusive Anker Device Offers from Up News Info

Laptop and Desktop Deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Tablet PC – Intel Core i5-1035G4, 12.3-inch 27.3×1824, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + Surface Pro Type Cover (Black) for $ 1,299 on Amazon (typically $ 1,600).

on Amazon (typically $ 1,600). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

on Amazon (normally $ 270). SanDisk Extreme (500GB) Portable External SSD for $ 81.77 at Amazon and B,amp;H (usually $ 90).

2K games

Video Game Deals

Game offers

TV offers and home entertainment

Electronics Offers

Google Pixel 3a (64GB) smartphone unlocked for $ 279 at B,amp;H (normally $ 350).

at B,amp;H (normally $ 350). Aukey Latitude EP-B40 Bluetooth Sports Headphones for $ 16.49 on Amazon (use code: H2C42MEE – normally $ 30).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 30). Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones for $ 49.99 on Amazon ( $ 10 coupon clip – normally $ 60).

on Amazon ( – normally $ 60). Apple AirPods Pro true wireless noise canceling headphones for $ 227.99 on Amazon ( discount seen on payment – normally $ 240).

on Amazon ( – normally $ 240). True Apple AirPods (Latest Generation) Wireless Headphones with Qi Wireless Charging Case for $ 149.98 on Amazon (normally $ 169).

on Amazon (normally $ 169). Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) smart watch for $ 179 on Amazon (usually $ 199).

on Amazon (usually $ 199). Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $ 159 on Amazon (usually $ 199).

on Amazon (usually $ 199). Amazon Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router (3-Pack) for $ 399 on Amazon (typically $ 499).

on Amazon (typically $ 499). Amazon Eero Beacon Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extension Plug-in for $ 119 on Amazon (normally $ 149).

on Amazon (normally $ 149). Synology DS218 + 2-Bay NAS for $ 272.99 on Amazon (normally $ 297).

Smart home deals

Accessories and various offers