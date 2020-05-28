Alicia Keys morning skincare routine will instantly soothe you

There is no one, no one, no one who personifies loving the skin you are on Alicia Keys.

After all, in 2016 it turned into a national conversation without makeup into a national conversation and has since become synonymous with the subtle, if any, makeup look.

But, by letting your natural beauty shine, it's even more important to show your skin great love. In a new "Beauty Secrets,quot; fashion Video, the Grammy-winning singer did exactly that while guiding fans step-by-step through her morning skincare routine.

After getting up early and potentially doing some meditation or exercise, Keys goes to the bathroom to start her beauty regimen for the day. First, light a candle and set an intention for what you are looking for on the day.