Alicia Keys morning skincare routine will instantly soothe you

There is no one, no one, no one who personifies loving the skin you are on Alicia Keys.
After all, in 2016 it turned into a national conversation without makeup into a national conversation and has since become synonymous with the subtle, if any, makeup look.
But, by letting your natural beauty shine, it's even more important to show your skin great love. In a new "Beauty Secrets,quot; fashion Video, the Grammy-winning singer did exactly that while guiding fans step-by-step through her morning skincare routine.
After getting up early and potentially doing some meditation or exercise, Keys goes to the bathroom to start her beauty regimen for the day. First, light a candle and set an intention for what you are looking for on the day.
Then, if you've been sweating, it's time to cleanse your skin, followed by a powdered mask mixed with a soothing aloe vera gel. After washing, Keys soaks up a few generous drops of rose water and adds a bit of eye cream before finishing with a light coat of sunscreen moisturizer for sensitive skin and a lip balm for a hydrated pout.
While the routine may sound familiar, there is something about Keys' calming voice that guides us through the process that has instantly calmed our soul.
The 39-year-old woman also shared some of the wellness habits she learned to maintain good skin from the inside, such as drinking water, cutting dairy and bread, and avoiding fried foods.
For the Keys head wrap routine, take a look fashionThe video above and generally, especially in these difficult times, heeds his simple advice: "Take that time for yourself and if you feel overwhelmed … escape to your bathroom and just breathe, exhale, do it about 10 times."
