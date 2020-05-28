Akshay Kumar donates Rs 45 lakh to CINTAA

%MINIFYHTMLff657f6924ebb78aada236596b2af6e812% %MINIFYHTMLff657f6924ebb78aada236596b2af6e812% Just when you think Akshay Kumar has done enough to help during the coronavirus pandemic, more news comes of his generosity. After donating Rs 25 million to PM CARES and Rs 2 million to the Mumbai Police Foundation, Akshay has donated another Rs 45,000 to the Association of Film and TV Artists (CINTAA) Amit Behl, CINTAA's joint secretary confirmed the news saying: "Akshay Kumar extended the financial aid of Rs 45 lakhs to CINTAA. We deposited Rs 3,000 each in the account of 1,500 artists and workers associated with CINTAA yesterday."

Behl also shared that it was Sajid Nadiadwala who informed Akshay about the financial aid that the workers need. He said: "CINTAA had communicated about the financial crisis of the artists and workers in the middle of the closure to Sajid Nadiadwala, who informed Akshay about the same thing. Several junior artists and daily bets associated with CINTAA are in need of help at this time. Several celebrities from the industry have assured that they will provide support during the serious crisis. "

Earlier this week, Akshay shot for an initiative with filmmaker R Balki. Reportedly, strict precautionary measures were taken in sets, with each person in the unit being disinfected, with a mask, face shield, and disinfectant to keep their hands clean.