Ai Weiwei designs masks with a message

A mask represents a middle finger, defiantly glued up, silkscreen printed in black ink on a blue background. Others boast sunflower seeds, a surveillance camera, or creatures from ancient Chinese mythology. All these masks are the works of the artist and dissident Ai Weiwei.
The variety of masks, made from non-surgical fabric, will be sold on eBay for Charity, Thursday through June 27, to raise funds for emergency and humanitarian aid efforts around the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Ai said the idea came to him late one night; He has been working in different time zones, with a team in Wuhan, on a documentary about Covid-19. While making sculptures with her son, she printed a middle finger on a mask and posted it on Instagram. (He has used this image before, even in a Series "Perspective Study,quot; that had backgrounds from different monuments.)
People wanted to know where they could get one. "I wanted to do something," he said in a phone interview on Wednesday. "I didn't want to be sitting there and waiting for time to pass."
Many of the images in the masks relate to Mr. Ai's campaign for freedom of expression and human rights worldwide. The mask itself has had many shades of political implications in its history, from the revolution to the robbery, Ai said, making it a powerful and charged canvas. "It is like a prepared policy," he said.
Although the distribution is digital, it is also a rare opportunity to see Mr. Ai's work in person right now, said Alexandra Munroe, curator of the Guggenheim who collaborated on the masks with Mr. Ai as a freelance project. "It is also a work of art that you can touch and hold," he said, adding that "in this time of blocking and cancellations, we are doing something."