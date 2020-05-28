Actor Shameik Moore faces violent backlash online after series of tweets detailing how black people can avoid police brutality

%MINIFYHTML3b9e9f1bc1fff09c4c6511fcecbd691113%

Roommates, actor Shameik Moore (most recently seen as Raekwon in the Hulu Wu-Tang miniseries) is currently at the center of controversy on social media. Shameik fired a series of tweets expressing his views on how blacks should behave to avoid falling victim to police brutality.

%MINIFYHTML3b9e9f1bc1fff09c4c6511fcecbd691114% %MINIFYHTML3b9e9f1bc1fff09c4c6511fcecbd691114%

While various celebrities are using their platform to talk about the mindless and horrible murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, actor Shameik Moore recently gave his own opinion on the situation and immediately faced a huge backlash. violent with her tweets

Shameik posted the following Twitter messages:

"Look, I have a very strong opinion that the black community hates listening … but needs to listen … we need to learn to deal with the police … and / or racism … because THIS is the part of the stage that we couldn't solve. " We have to work in our community before we blame the "racists,quot; and the police. 1 … there is STILL black on black violence that needs to be addressed … and 2 … if we KNOW that the wrong white person could change our whole lives with a false accusation …

Why do we give them the energy they want? Give them an inch, they'll TAKE a mile ….. We literally know this already. At what point do we look at each other and make adjustments? No one asked for my opinion, but it's 2020, not 1945 … which means I'm more focused on black FUTURES than black history. I personally refuse to feel like a victim. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I am not afraid for my life because I know how to deal with tufa situations.

I just feel like the solution is not to continue managing the situation the way we've been handling it … no results … that's LITERALLY the definition of insanity. Look … all I am saying is … at the MOMENT … when we are experiencing racism … Can the black community find ways to avoid being killed? Or hunted.

%MINIFYHTML3b9e9f1bc1fff09c4c6511fcecbd691115%

After being on the trend for several hours with users dragging him on social media, Shameik finally posted some videos to explain what he initially meant by his tweets, and insisted that "he never intended to offend the black community."

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!