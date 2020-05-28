A woman falsely claiming to be disabled apparently stabs local looters who retaliate by spraying her with a fire extinguisher

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Target

Roommates, social media is on fire with reports of a violent encounter between a woman Twitter has named "Jennifer," who apparently began stabbing black people who participated in the looting at a local Target in Minneapolis.

"Jennifer,quot; was in an electric wheelchair from Target and many assumed she was disabled, however earlier images from the night before show her walking freely. In the video currently dominating Twitter, she holds a knife in her hand and is seen stabbing black people leaving Target with merchandise, while blocking entry and exit. It was then that things got so intense they sprayed her in the face with a fire extinguisher in an attempt to stop her from continuing the stabbings.

Everyone knows that Twitter is undefeated, so they have also discovered that Target "Jennifer,quot; is not an older person, but is apparently 30 years old. The hashtags #Jennifer # Shes30 and #GypsyRose are trends related to the incident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here