A "quick, friendly, and grim,quot; end of the legislative session? That depends on the vaccine bill

For people, politics and Colorado politics.

The Capitol reopened this week for the first time since the legislature halted its work in mid-March. And here it is terribly quiet.

The bills that debuted before COVID are dying at a remarkable rate, as Democrats running this building seek to cut basically anything that suddenly costs state money with liquidity problems, or that requires significant debate.

Most lawmakers are hanging in their offices. There are few pressure groups, there are no visitors, and the press corps is smaller than usual.

If the goal is to keep everyone safe and apart, then that's all good.

But for how long can Democrats keep this building fast, friendly, and grumpy?

The answer largely depends on whether they decide to accept the bill to limit vaccine exemptions. (As a reminder, Colorado is the last in the nation in terms of childhood immunization rates.)

That bill, which fell before the virus closed the legislature, will undoubtedly draw a huge crowd of opponents if it ever sees the light of day. Those opponents will likely bring their children, and if their recent outdoor demonstrations are an indication, many will not wear masks or follow the rules of estrangement.

Democrats want to do whatever they can to limit crowds and spectacle in the coming weeks of legislating. That's a big reason why the bill for the public health insurance option is dead. The same goes for the bill to provide paid family and medical leave statewide.

But, man, wouldn't it be something if Democrats fail (again) to pass a bill that aims to modestly improve Colorado's abysmal vaccination rates at a time when a vaccine is the best hope of health experts for end the COVID-19 pandemic?

Three days after the resumption of the legislative session, lawmakers say they have not decided whether to accept the vaccine bill this year. I guess they won't, but of course I could be wrong.

If they do, expect huge crowds on Capitol Hill and another round of heated debates among lawmakers who earlier this week professed a desire to keep things apolitical in the coming weeks. More on that below.

Also below, Conrad Swanson reviews the Republican Party disaster in Weld County. He has finished some phenomenal reports on that topic lately; follow up @conrad_swanson if you haven't already

Top line

Estes Park, which asked the feds to shut down neighboring Rocky Mountain National Park in March, celebrates the park's reopening this week. City elected officials also backed down this week with the requirement that everyone wear masks in public, even outside. Reporter John Aguilar has the story.

Capitol Diary • By Alex Burness

"Playing politics,quot; in a pandemic

On Tuesday morning, Capitol Rs and Ds called each other to put politics aside and unite in the interest of helping guide Colorado residents through this crisis.

I have to say that I have no idea what these people really mean when they say that now is not the time for politics. Everything that happens in this building is political. The two parties disagree on almost all matters of any consequence.

So it wasn't a surprise when things got political on Wednesday.

Democrats, in both the House and Senate, proposed a rule change to allow certain members to participate in lawmaking remotely, and even vote on bills from home. Democrats have a majority in both houses, so it was obvious from the start that the rule change would approve both. So it was.

(Note that members of the public who want to participate in state government this spring must still appear in person in Denver or express their thoughts in writing.)

Before the rule change was made official, Republicans quarreled, protesting for a couple of hours arguing that lawmakers should accept risk as part of the job, and that if anyone feels awkward in the building now, maybe they should find a different line of work.

The debate heated up at times, and in the end, all Democrats voted for the change and all Republicans voted against. I know, politicians became politicians.

I hope that happens in other ways throughout this mysterious and abbreviated half-session. I also hope that, when appropriate, members of both parties accuse the other side of "playing politics,quot; during a pandemic.

More Colorado Political News

Front Range Policy • By Conrad Swanson

Patched Republican crack, more or less

Very public infighting between Weld County Republicans appears to have lessened since state Republican Party President Ken Buck mocked the local president last week.

The patch is Buck's second damage control move this month, although other Weld County Republicans have still called for their local president, Will Sander, to step down.

"I never saw him as corrupt as he is," Lesley Taylor, a new person on the Weld County Republican Committee, said of the county party in an email seeking Sander's resignation.

Sander filed allegations of electoral fraud and corruption by four local Republicans earlier this month. One of those mentioned in Sander's complaints to the Office of the Secretary of State is a Buck staff member of Congress.

But Buck released his support for Sander on Friday.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Will and with all Weld County Republicans to move our party forward and ensure that we choose strong conservative leadership in November," Buck said in a statement.

Sander returned the favor.

"I thank President Buck and the willingness of the Colorado Republican Party to work with my team and find a solution to this situation," Sander said in the same statement. "I have full confidence in your leadership and that of the State party, and I look forward to overcoming this and working on the important races we need to win this November."

In fact, Sander's complaint, currently under review by the Colorado Attorney General's Office, came at an inconvenient time. In addition to a separate controversy in El Paso County, the infighting undermines the state Republican Party's ultimate goals of reelecting President Donald Trump and Senator Cory Gardner at risk, many said.

Denver and suburban political news

