A luxury hotel in Boston wants to marry couples this summer for $ 1,000

Couples can get married this summer at a Boston luxury hotel for $ 1,000.

Boston's historic Fairmont Copley Hotel, which is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen on July 1, ready to marry those who don't mind a very small ceremony and "proper social distancing."

The hotel's "We Still Do,quot; wedding package includes an intimate ceremony with up to 10 people and the option to return in 2021 for a discounted reception.

"Choose from our most wanted ballrooms to bring your wedding to life now – love doesn't have to wait," hotel officials wrote in a press release.

Package includes a ceremony in one of the hotel's elegant ballrooms, exclusive access to additional ballrooms, the Presidential Suite, the Fairmont Gold Lounge, and the outdoor terrace (pending availability) to take photos, a wedding cake , a sparkling toast, ceremony chairs, free parking for the couple and a 10 percent discount at a 2021 reception.

Bride and groom can pay more to stream the wedding for family and friends, bar service and snacks, and spend the night in a Fairmont suite with breakfast in bed, as well as discounted rates for family and friends than attend. Plus, the couple who book the "We Still Do It,quot; package will first receive a complimentary night on their anniversary in 2021.

Couples can book the package between July 1 and September 22. Those interested can send an email to [email protected] or call 617-867-8562 for prices and availability.

