‘A Beautiful Spirit:’ George Floyd made a new life in Minn., But lost his job due to a pandemic – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Before dying after being trapped for minutes below the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, George Floyd was suffering the same fate as millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic: out of work and looking for a new job.

Floyd moved to Minneapolis from his native Houston several years ago in hopes of finding work and starting a new life, said Christopher Harris, Floyd's lifelong friend. But he lost his job as a doorman at a restaurant when the Minnesota governor issued an order to stay home.

On Monday night, an employee at a Minneapolis grocery store called police after Floyd allegedly attempted to pass a forged $ 20 bill.

In a widely publicized cell phone video of the subsequent arrest, Floyd, who was black, can be seen on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back as Officer Derek Chauvin presses him against the pavement with his knee to Floyd's neck. . The video shows Chauvin, who is white, holding Floyd in for minutes while Floyd complains that he cannot breathe. The video ends with paramedics lifting Floyd limping on a stretcher and placing him in an ambulance.

Four officers were fired Tuesday; On Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey asked that Chauvin be criminally charged. Frey did not mention the other three officers, who were also on the scene.

Police say Floyd was resisting arrest, but Chauvin's attorney declined to comment and the other officers have not been publicly identified.

Floyd, 46, grew up in Houston's Third District, one of the city's predominantly black neighborhoods, where he and Harris met in high school. At 6 feet 6 inches, Floyd emerged as a star tight end for Jack Yates High School and played in the 1992 state championship game at the Houston Astrodome. Yates lost to Temple, 38-20.

Donnell Cooper, one of Floyd's former classmates, said he remembered seeing Floyd's touchdowns. Floyd rose above all and earned the nickname "gentle giant,quot;.

"Calm personality but a beautiful spirit," Cooper said. His death "definitely took me by surprise. It is very sad, the world we live in now."

Floyd was charged in 2007 with armed robbery in an invasion of his home in Houston and in 2009 he was sentenced to five years in prison as part of a guilty plea agreement, according to court documents.

Harris, Floyd's childhood friend, said he and some of his mutual friends had moved to Minneapolis in search of work around 2014. Harris said he convinced Floyd to move there as well after leaving prison.

"I was looking to start again, a new beginning," said Harris. "I was happy with the change I was making."

Floyd got a security job at a Salvation Army store in downtown Minneapolis. Later he started working two jobs, one driving trucks and the other as a gorilla at Conga Latin Bistro, where he was known as "Big Floyd,quot;.

"Always happy," said Jovanni Tunstrom, the restaurant's owner. "He had a good attitude. I would dance badly to make people laugh. I tried to teach him how to dance because he loved Latin music, but I couldn't because he was too loud for me. He always called me "Bossman,quot;. I said, "Floyd, don't call me Bossman." I'm your friend."

Harris said Floyd was fired when Minnesota closed the restaurants as part of an order to stay home. He said he spoke to Floyd on Sunday night and gave him information to contact a temporary employment agency.

"He was doing whatever it took to get on with his life," Harris said, adding that he couldn't believe Floyd resorted to forgery. "I never knew he did something like that."

Floyd leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter who still lives in Houston with her mother, Roxie Washington, the Houston Chronicle reported. Efforts to reach Washington on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

"The way he died didn't make sense," said Harris. "He begged for his life. He begged for his life. When you try so hard to trust this system, a system that you know is not designed for you, when you constantly seek justice through legal means and cannot get it, you begin to take the law into your own hands. "

