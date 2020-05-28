A $ 350 "anti-5G,quot; device is just a 128MB USB stick, find the teardown

%MINIFYHTML28e3ea7b297f85ea76cf92c8e2c767d013%

Believers of 5G conspiracy theories have apparently been buying a $ 350 anti-5G USB key that, unsurprisingly, appears to be a normal USB stick with just 128MB of storage.

As the BBC noted today, a member of the Glastonbury City Council's 5G Advisory Committee recommended the 5GBioShield "USB stick," which called for an investigation into 5G. " The company that sells 5GBioShield claims that "it is the result of the most advanced technology currently available to balance and prevent the devastating effects caused by unnatural electrical waves, particularly (but not limited to) 5G, for all biological forms of lifetime,quot;.

The product's website charges £ 283 for a single 5GBioShield, which turns out to be almost $ 350. That's what it costs to get "protection for your home and family, thanks to the wearable, portable nano-layer holographic catalyst. or place near a smartphone or any other electrical, radiation or EMF device. "

"The 5GBioShield makes it possible, thanks to a unique applied process of nano-layer quantum technology, to balance the unbalanced electrical oscillations arising from all the electrical fog induced by all devices, such as: laptops, cordless phones, wlan, tablets etc. "says the company, adding that USB memory,quot; brings balance to the field at the atomic and cellular level, restoring balanced effects to all harmful radiation (ionized and non-ionized). "

The USB stick apparently doesn't need to be connected to anything to do its magic. "It's always ON and working, that's why we use nano-layer quantum technology," says the company in a FAQ.

But the device supposedly produces a wider field of protection when plugged in. To answer the question of whether the device should be "charged regularly," the FAQs say, "No, the input charge only expands the field effect from a radius of 4m to more than 20m radius when connected. to a USB wall charger or computer. "

Fortunately, you can use 5GBioShield without disabling your Wi-Fi. The USB key doesn't block Wi-Fi signals, the company says. Instead, the product "transmutes,quot; the signals and "harmonizes all harmful frequencies into life-affirming frequencies."

Teardown confirms: it's just a USB stick

But what does 5GBioShield consist of? The BBC noted a recent teardown by security company Pen Test Partners, which found the device to be just a USB stick with 128MB of storage. The company wrote:

When connected to our test machine, we may have overlooked the "quantum holographic catalyst technology,quot; bubble. The device is loaded with a 25-page PDF version of the material from the 5GBioShield website. It included a Q,amp;A of distances for the "bubble,quot; and how to know if it is working. Apparently it is an "always on,quot; system, it always works, it works or it doesn't, so no visual controls are needed. A review of the device's properties revealed nothing more than would be expected from a 128MB USB key. We weren't even sure the 128 is still in production!

Ultimately, "5G BioShield is nothing more than a £ 5 USB key with a sticker," people wrote in Pen Test. "Whether or not the sticker provides £ 300 in quantum holographic catalyst technology, we'll leave that to you to decide."

Pen Test Partners said "commercial standards bodies should investigate this product," and that is apparently happening now. "Since then, the London Trading Standards told the BBC that it launched an investigation," the BBC article said.

Here's a look at the images from the 5GBioShield website and the teardown done by Pen Test Partners:

Anti-5G USB flash drives are sold separately or in a pack of three at a slight discount.

The 5GBioShield website shows how the product can change its "aura radiation,quot;. 5GBioShield

A less technical explanation of how 5GBioShield works. 5GBioShield

5GBioShield apparently surrounds your entire home in a healthy aura. 5GBioShield

Here is the 5GBioShield tested by Pen Test Partners.

Another photo from the 5GBioShield of Pen Test Partners.

Pen Test Partners removed this sticker but found nothing unusual underneath.

Teardown confirms: it is just a USB stick.

The company says the investigation is too sensitive to reveal.

How will the company defend itself? BioShield Director of Distribution Anna Grochowalska told the BBC: "We are in possession of a large amount of technical information, with extensive historical research behind it,quot; and "we are not authorized to fully disclose all this confidential information to third parties, for obvious reasons. "

Grochowalska also questioned the analysis that the USB stick is worth only £ 5:

"Regarding the cost analysis that your research has produced, I believe that the lack of detailed information will not lead you to the exact computation of our production costs and expenses, including the cost of IP (intellectual property rights), and so on. ", she said. "Therefore, it is difficult to take his assessment seriously, as he clearly has not investigated the underlying facts in any meaningful way."

One person who takes 5GBioShield claims seriously is Toby Hall, one of the members of the Glastonbury City Council's 5G Advisory Committee. Hall told the BBC that he "felt a,quot; calm "feeling at home,quot; when using 5GBioShield. Hall said "he did not regret buying it and since plugging it in he had felt beneficial effects, such as being able to sleep through the night and have more dreams," wrote the BBC.

Hall also "thought the company could develop a system that could offer protection to the entire city of Glastonbury against the effects of radiation from electromagnetic fields," according to the BBC.

Anti-5G conspiracy theories were recently expanded to include claims that cellular technology spreads the coronavirus, leading to towers burning cell towers. As John Timmer, editor of Up News Info Science, explained in an earlier story: "Radio frequency radiation is relatively low energy and cannot break chemical bonds. Like nearby microwave frequencies, it can heat tissues. But we don't know of any mechanisms beyond warming by which radiation at these wavelengths can damage human tissue. And … there is no evidence at the population level that radiation from these sources represents any kind of risk. "

5GBioShield "normalized my power,quot;

The 5GBioShield website contains a list of testimonials from people who supposedly exist and are using the product to cure all kinds of health problems. "Thank you so much! After only three days of BioShield at home, my mental fog and fatigue are gone, and I feel like I have 100% more energy," said a testimonial from "Edward."

"I don't know if it's a placebo effect or not, but I have a growing sense of well-being that comes directly from my survival instinct in the center of my belly," Jim wrote.

Although the product's manufacturer says the device works without being plugged in, some of its users seem to think otherwise. "A minute and a half after plugging it in, I felt something bad disappear in the air," wrote Daniela.

Chris, who called 5GBioShield an "amazing product," says: "I noticed that my field was reaching coherence and wasting away the frantic energy. Most importantly it has allowed me to access higher vibration and help the pineal gland. I am more intentional, and in contact with others on a non-verbal level. Where I live there is wifi and 4-g everywhere, and its biological shield makes it bearable. All of you who have developed it have rendered incalculable service to humanity. "

Trust Dr. D

Someone identified only as "Dr. D,quot; claims to be a doctor and said he "put a USB device under my pillow, hoping nothing would happen." But later, Dr. D reported feeling "a strange 'tingling' feeling … I suspect the USB device has somehow normalized my energy to be as it should be, and not negative or harmful,quot; .

5GBioShield can also help dogs sleep later, apparently. Cathy, who reports that she has "severe electrical sensitivity," plugged the USB stick into her laptop before going to bed and said, "The next morning, the dog I was caring for just woke up when I showed up at 10 am, instead of between 6 and 7, and he was still sleepy. This has never happened in the 7 years I've known him. "

Cathy herself was deeply affected by the 5GBioShield, saying that the product restructured reality itself. "The first night, just before I went to sleep, I felt a sense of relaxation deepening like I was sinking into something," wrote Cathy. "As this deepened, I experienced the understanding that reality was being restructured on a very deep level."