90s pop culture facts you probably didn't know

Cher and Anjelica Huston as Louis and Lestat in Interview with the Vampire?! I would like to see it.
one)
Both Nirvana and MTV thought their now iconic episode of Unplugged it was going to be a disaster
2)
RuPaul got his big break after appearing on The Arsenio Show Room in 1993.
3)
Madonna's "Vogue,quot; was originally intended to be a B-side of "Keep It Together," which was the fifth single from her album. As a prayer.
5)
Brad Pitt hated filming Interview with the Vampire and I actually signed up to make the movie without first seeing a script.
6)
Cher wrote a song for Interview with the Vampire called "Lovers forever,quot;. Finally, it was cut from the soundtrack.
7)
The reason Cher wrote the song was because, at the time, it was considered for the role of Louis. In fact, Anne Rice actually wrote a script with Cher not only in mind, but also with Anjelica Huston as Lestat.
8)
Disney executives actually shut down production of Toy Story because they hated the first version of the movie they saw. Pixar said they would fix the film and begged Disney for two weeks to reconsider its decision, which, of course, they did, and the rest is history.
9)
Toni Braxton did not want to record "Un-Break My Heart,quot; because he thought it was too adult a contemporary sound and wanted a younger sound (he was only around 27 years old during the recording of the song).
10)
Lexington's character in Gargoyles was gay
eleven)
Left Eye starting her rap verse on "Waterfalls,quot; with "I saw a rainbow yesterday …" was actually because the day before they recorded the song, she and T-Boz had been driving and saw a beautiful rainbow.
12)
"Cascadas,quot; was the first song to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 to reference HIV / AIDS in its lyrics.
13)
In 1994, Janet Jackson was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Again,quot; for her film. poetic justice.
14)
The Spice Girls asked to be on Beverly Hills, 90210But Jason Priestley said no.
fifteen.
Reese Witherspoon could have been Cher and Kerry Washington could have been Dionne in Clueless.
sixteen.
Reese Witherspoon wasn't the first choice to play Annette in Cruel intentions – The studio really wanted Katie Holmes for the role.
17)
Originally, Alanis Morissette's "Hand in My Pocket,quot; was intended to be the title track of Dawson's torrent.
18)
The Backstreet Boys filmed the music video for their song "Everybody (Backstreet & # 39; s Back)" in the same mansion as Casper was filmed in
19)
And finally, the classic episode of "The One Where No One & # 39; s Ready,quot; by friends It was written as a way to save money: it only starred in the main cast and took place on a set (Monica and Rachel's apartment).
