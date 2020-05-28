Home Entertainment 90s pop culture facts you probably didn't know

90s pop culture facts you probably didn't know

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>90s pop culture facts you probably didn't know
%MINIFYHTML3c3b5485e0ec80e5fe6cccd49f3154db11%

Cher and Anjelica Huston as Louis and Lestat in Interview with the Vampire?! I would like to see it.

%MINIFYHTML3c3b5485e0ec80e5fe6cccd49f3154db12%

one)

Both Nirvana and MTV thought their now iconic episode of Unplugged it was going to be a disaster

MTV

According to Dave Grohl, the band was not used to playing acoustically and the rehearsals they had for the show were terrible.

2)

RuPaul got his big break after appearing on The Arsenio Show Room in 1993.

CBS television distribution

At the time, Ru's "Supermodel (You Better Work)" was a hit song and the video was in rotation on MTV, but had not yet been exposed to a mainstream audience.

3)

Madonna's "Vogue,quot; was originally intended to be a B-side of "Keep It Together," which was the fifth single from her album. As a prayer.

Warner Bros.

But after hearing the finished song, executives from Madonna's label Warner Bros. thought it was too good to be a B-side and that it would be a good song for their next album, I'm breathless (also known as the Dick tracy soundtrack).

Press Images / Getty Images

Launched in 1991, White Diamonds was neither Elizabeth's first fragrance nor the world's first celebrity fragrance. In fact, Cher had launched a fragrance in 1987, while Sophia Loren had launched one in 1981.

5)

Brad Pitt hated filming Interview with the Vampire and I actually signed up to make the movie without first seeing a script.

Warner Bros.

Brad was not a major star when he filmed the movie, and he signed because he thought his role would be more like that of the book. But instead, his character, Louis, was reduced and Tom Cruise's character, Lestat, became the main character.

6)

Cher wrote a song for Interview with the Vampire called "Lovers forever,quot;. Finally, it was cut from the soundtrack.

beautiful song from Vampire friend & amp; I wrote 4 Interview with a Vampire! Jen loves that I took it out, so I'm going to record it 2 times with 2-day sound Who's not!

7)

The reason Cher wrote the song was because, at the time, it was considered for the role of Louis. In fact, Anne Rice actually wrote a script with Cher not only in mind, but also with Anjelica Huston as Lestat.

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Paramount

In this version of the story, Cher would have played a woman dressed as a man (Louis) to own her own land and manage a plantation. The rest of the movie would have followed the same story as Interview with the Vampire.

Also, Cher finally released the song in 2013.


8)

Disney executives actually shut down production of Toy Story because they hated the first version of the movie they saw. Pixar said they would fix the film and begged Disney for two weeks to reconsider its decision, which, of course, they did, and the rest is history.

Disney pixar

At the time, Disney had a three-movie deal with Pixar and was paying for the movie, so they had a creative voice in the movie.

9)

Toni Braxton did not want to record "Un-Break My Heart,quot; because he thought it was too adult a contemporary sound and wanted a younger sound (he was only around 27 years old during the recording of the song).

Sony music

Eventually, he recorded it because the producers he was working with told him it would be a success. And it went on to be not only a huge hit, but also become their title track.

10)

Lexington's character in Gargoyles was gay

Disney

Greg Weisman, who co-created the series and was a writer and producer, said they didn't write the character to make him gay at first, but as they spent more time with all the characters, they realized that Lexington was gay. Although, at the time, they would never have been able to tackle it on screen, so if the series had continued, it would only have been hinted at in a very subtle way.

%MINIFYHTML3c3b5485e0ec80e5fe6cccd49f3154db13%

eleven)

Left Eye starting her rap verse on "Waterfalls,quot; with "I saw a rainbow yesterday …" was actually because the day before they recorded the song, she and T-Boz had been driving and saw a beautiful rainbow.

Sony music

According to T-Boz, the rainbow left the Left Eye feeling good about life, and used it as a metaphor to change his life.

12)

"Cascadas,quot; was the first song to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 to reference HIV / AIDS in its lyrics.

Sony music

Also, Clive Davis didn't want to release it as a single.

13)

In 1994, Janet Jackson was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Again,quot; for her film. poetic justice.

The Academy Awards / giphy.com

Janet lost to Bruce Springsteen, who won for "Streets of Philadelphia,quot; in Philadelphia.

14)

The Spice Girls asked to be on Beverly Hills, 90210But Jason Priestley said no.

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

The Spice Girls reportedly appeared on "Graduation Day: Part 2," which was the final episode of Season 7. They would have been the band Kelly's wealthy father hires to play at his graduation party. Finally, Jason chose the Cardigans to be the band on the scene.

fifteen.

Reese Witherspoon could have been Cher and Kerry Washington could have been Dionne in Clueless.

They were both ready for the papers.

sixteen.

Reese Witherspoon wasn't the first choice to play Annette in Cruel intentions – The studio really wanted Katie Holmes for the role.

Getty Images / Warner Bros. Television, Columbia Pictures

In fact, Reese didn't want the role either. It was only after her then-boyfriend, Ryan Phillippe, and the film's writer and director, Roger Kumble, begged her to do so, that she accepted it.


17)

Originally, Alanis Morissette's "Hand in My Pocket,quot; was intended to be the title track of Dawson's torrent.

Getty Images / Warner Bros.

However, they were unable to obtain the rights to the song, so they chose Paula Cole's "I Don & # 39; t Want to Wait,quot; as the main theme.

18)

The Backstreet Boys filmed the music video for their song "Everybody (Backstreet & # 39; s Back)" in the same mansion as Casper was filmed in

Sony Music, Universal Pictures


19)

And finally, the classic episode of "The One Where No One & # 39; s Ready,quot; by friends It was written as a way to save money: it only starred in the main cast and took place on a set (Monica and Rachel's apartment).

Warner Bros. Television

The idea for this episode came from Kevin S. Bright (a longtime director on the show), who realized that they could save money on this episode and allocate those savings to their budget for episodes later in the season.

Nostalgia trip

Take a trip down memory lane that will make you nostalgic AF

%MINIFYHTML3c3b5485e0ec80e5fe6cccd49f3154db14%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©