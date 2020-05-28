'90 Day Fiance' star Corey Rathgeber warns against nasty comments about Evelin Villegas

%MINIFYHTML89fe1c9bc3e484c280753cb9bbb96ab713%

During another question-and-answer session, the reality star addresses the recent deletion of his fiancee's Instagram photos, admitting that they "have been through difficult times."

Corey Rathgeberrelationship with Evelin Villegas It could have hit a rocky area, but he still has it back. More than a week after his fiancee deleted all his photos from his Instagram account, the cast member of "90 day fiance"He issued a public warning to enemies who left unpleasant comments about her on his account.

In consecutive posts on Instagram Story, the 33-year-old first threatened to block anyone who trashed his 28-year-old partner. "Anyone who doesn't respect my beautiful fiancé and say nasty comments about her on my page will be blocked," he wrote. "I want my page to be filled with good positive energy! You have all been warned!"

The television personality continued to reason: "Not only is he disrespectful to Evelin, but he is also disrespectful and hurtful to me." He concluded his post by saying, "Please be nice and keep your bad and bad comments to yourself. Thank you."

Before sending the warning, Rathgeber addressed his current situation with Villegas. During the question-and-answer session on Instagram Story, he was asked if he and Villegas had married considering she seemed to be insinuating their breakup. "It recently erased everything," he replied. "We have been through difficult times."

Although yes, Rathgeber remained positive about their future together. "Just waiting for everything to improve," he continued explaining. "He's not married yet, but soon [smiley face emoji] [finger-crossed emoji]."

When asked by another fan if he had any plans to make his move to Villegas' hometown of Engabao, Ecuador permanent, the Mill A, Washington native simply stated, "It all depends on how my relationship is going and whether I can get the residence". "

Rathgeber and Villegas made their first television appearance in season 1 of "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way", which continued their journey abroad to be with her. The two got engaged at the end of the season, and have since appeared in "90 Day Fiance: What Now?". In the May 4 episode of "What Now?", He gave her an ultimatum since she seemed to have cold feet about marrying him.

"I don't want to tell you this, but I will tell you this. You are always in control, but I want to defend myself a little here. I really do," he was seen saying. "If you get out of the wedding, I'm getting out of this relationship and I'm serious."

Days later, Rathgeber posted a cryptic birthday message to his fiancée. "Happy birthday beautiful! And official happy anniversary of 6 years! Happy birthday! I will really always love you with all my heart no matter what happens between us," he wrote. "Whether we are together or decide to part. The 6 years we have spent together I will never get back! Thank you for all you do! I love you and always will."