7-year-old boy throws a prom for his babysitter: "One of the best people I've ever met,quot; – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML48b6b43eab0d00621fd7d40fa0b934c514% %MINIFYHTML48b6b43eab0d00621fd7d40fa0b934c514%

– A teenager in North Carolina who was unable to attend her high school graduation party due to the coronavirus outbreak still hosted a special party just for her, by a seven-year-old boy she cares for.

Curtis Rogers had not seen her babysitter, Rachel Chapman, in two months due to COVID-19.

"When we told him he wasn't going to have a prom, he said, 'Well, we could do a mini prom,' Curtis' mother Elissa told WTVD.

"I planned it because Rachel probably just wanted to see me a lot and she's also one of the best people I've ever met," he said.

%MINIFYHTML48b6b43eab0d00621fd7d40fa0b934c515%

Curtis had planned the entire night, from his favorite after-school snack, peanut butter and apples as a snack to the use of a pool noodle to maintain a safe social distance.

"It was very sweet of him, very thoughtful," Chapman said. “It was the first time I saw him in two months after seeing him like every day. It was a lot of fun and I'm so glad he did that. "

"He was very excited to make sure everything was fine and to put on the suit and choose the bow tie that matched his dress," said Elissa. "He was really excited for it to start and made sure he was ready to impress her."

"Rachel is one of our favorite people and Rachel is the best babysitter ever," said Curtis.