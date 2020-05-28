5G network: Nokia veteran Sari Baldauf takes over as the 5G battle rages – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML0dfeda9e2deddff958334fd903fc75c613%

%MINIFYHTML0dfeda9e2deddff958334fd903fc75c614% %MINIFYHTML0dfeda9e2deddff958334fd903fc75c614%

Sari Baldauf took over as president of telecommunications equipment maker Nokia on Wednesday, succeeding Risto Siilasmaa, who chaired the Finnish firm for eight years.

Baldauf, one of the highest-profile executives in the global telecommunications industry, faces a difficult task to defend herself in the 5G race, as rivals Ericsson and Huawei press sales and cash reserves.

Nokia, which cut its dividend after a profit warning last October, has been trying to address costs and shipping delays.

In a video address to shareholders for the company's annual general meeting, Siilasmaa applauded Baldauf's "great experience,quot; and said he would focus on improving financial results.

Outgoing CEO Rajeev Suri, who will deliver to Pekka Lundmark in September, said the company will emerge from the coronavirus crisis stronger than before and that it had a strengthened supply chain with 25 factories worldwide.

Nokia has been hampered by delays in its system-on-chip (SoC) development – a complete single-chip computer system that enables the company to cut costs.

Suri said that the integration of former Franco-American rival Alcatel-Lucent, which Nokia acquired for 15.6 billion euros ($ 17.17 billion) in 2016, had not been easy, but was now complete, both operational and culturally.

"At the same time, the 5G market timeline accelerated … we had to accelerate our development efforts and this was not without challenges," Suri said.

Baldauf, 64, rejoined the Nokia board in 2018, as a member between 1994 and 2005.

She is the last remaining executive on the team of former President and CEO Jorma Ollila, who in the late 1990s turned a Finnish company with a small technology unit into the world's largest cell phone maker.

