40,000 workers leave American Airlines, bankruptcy "not an option,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly 40,000 American Airlines employees have retired early, cut hours, or gone on vacation.

However, the head of the Fort Worth-based airline said Wednesday that he believes the worst is behind them.

Also, bankruptcy of the company is not an option.

"I don't think I should view bankruptcy as a financial tool. I think it's a failure. I think our job is to preserve shareholder value. And that's what we're going to do. That's what we've done since we worked here. That's what we're going to do. We don't consider that as an option, "said CEO Doug Parker.

American Airlines is still flying one out of every five planes that would take off during normal hours. But Parker said they were more than half full over the holiday weekend.

And things continue to improve over the next month.

The metroplex is key to the airline's recovery, according to Parker. And traveling alone within the United States is also important. Parker is unsure when business travelers will return. And he's not sure if the average traveler will return next summer.

Parker said he will see the airline continue to figure out how to keep cost down, until passenger numbers increase. That will mean fewer flights for a while, almost as if you had taken a big airline out of the sky.