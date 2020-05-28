& # 39; What you need is a psychiatrist & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLe8322b3f5030f00e7250a2a90b1c96f513%

In a new expletive-laden Instagram video, which not only attacks VH1 personality, Khia also criticizes Trina's cousin and co-star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Miami & # 39; Bobby Lytes.

Khia apparently he does not plan to end his enmity with Trina. On a new Instagram video, pointed to "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"star, hinting that he would never tire of hitting Trina.

"Esther Rolles a.k.a. Daddy trick & # 39; No Dollars & # 39; It was going to break the Internet and nobody saw it. B *** h, we people said, & # 39; you didn't break the internet, b *** h you just broke & # 39; "Khia said in the video." (Inaudible) who didn't write s ** t and sold nothing trying to fight TWP and with those tired old songs that got together, boy. Boo, no one is buying them b *** h. "

Later, the raptor "My neck, my back" continued saying: "So now you want to try to make a TikTok pretending that you want a box. Shit in your 365 years, years of dog that is to live, h **, with whom have you fought? I'll wait, "referring to the TikTok video Trina made with Trick Daddy. Khia added: "Acting like you want to throw your hands away, and you don't have any battery charge. Gag order, let's talk about order b *** h, you were running then, and now you're running.

"Okay, just like you're running from that challenge. I bet you won't. Order gag, let's talk about order, people say & # 39; run that record and see how many assault charges you have. No na & # 39 a h **, just assault with a deadly death, you killed and killed so many n *** a with that girl, darling, they are probably the only charges you've ever had, "he continued.

Khia didn't stop throwing insults at VH1's personality, saying she looked like "a desperate, tired, and weary" who was "yelling at a group of juvenile delinquents" on television. She said, "Play f **** and get fucked up ho *, but that's what you like. Get screwed and shot in the head. So I will force you, don't be silly, don't get drugs. You don't want to smoke , you have bulging eyes, an open mouth, a filthy mouth, an infested disease, no money. I am going to grill you until I get tired and then "I am going to grill you a little more … What you need is a psychiatrist, thinking that there's someone underneath you. "

Not only did he attack Trina, Khia also came after Trina's cousin and co-star of "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" Bobby lytes. "I don't know who you have influenced, but Bobby Boucher, wanting to be a man, selling his butt to the highest bidder on FansOnly. That is the only person you have influenced in your life, but you think they are all under you," he yelled.

"Now you're trying to sell skin tea, girl, like when your skin is screwed up and ash full of blemishes and legions. Shit, you could also apply for unemployment and AARP, b *** h. Because, no more money h * *, "he said, before concluding," I ordered the baddest basset hound to go directly to the cage, we put you on suicide watch. You can put your head on them beating he says he got in the hole, b *** h "

The tension between the two rappers began after Khia challenged Trina for a song battle, only to be fired by the latter. The dismissal prompted Khia to continue targeting Trina on social media.