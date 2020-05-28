& # 39; Protection agents. Constant returns on grades; "Game On!" Win on Wednesday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd75ad2ad198afee98a0adb5016e2711213%

It was a Wednesday night of comic book heroes on ABC with the premiere of Season 7 of Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. The superhero series began its final season with a 0.4 in the 18-49 adult demographic and 1.93 million viewers, keeping pace with last season's averages. The network prepared the Marvel Cinematic Universe pump with its presentation "Wonderful World of Disney" by Thor: dark world (0.5, 2.60 million), which was lower than last week's issue of Moana

CBS presents its competition series for freshmen Game On! (0.6, 4.53M) had the highest primetime audience. It was followed by encodings of Seal team and SMASH.

On Fox, the night began with a replay of Kitchen master followed by the second episode of the new game show Definitive label (0.6, 2.06M), which experienced a big drop after last week when The masked singer The end provided a strong entrance.

After last week's season premiere, The CW The 100 (0.2, 804,000) held steady in the demo. was followed by a repetition Bulletproof.

NBC broadcast replays of their Chicago franchise.