3 gang members arrested for murder of young mother at South Los Angeles intersection – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Three gang members have been arrested on murder charges in the shooting of the death of a 27-year-old single mother in South Los Angeles last month.

Just after midnight on April 26, Magali Alberto was detained at a red light at 1600 Manchester Avenue when a car carrying three gang members pulled up next to him and opened fire on her, Los Angeles police said. Angels

Alberto died on the scene. She had returned home from a family birthday party at that time.

At a press conference Thursday morning, police announced that three suspects, James Spencer, 23, Frank Adams, 29, and Darrell Robinson, 26, were arrested in the case.

Investigators were able to use surveillance video and evidence to identify the men, who were arrested in a series of May 21 raids by the LAPD and the FBI at various locations in and outside of Los Angeles, he told reporters Thursday. LAPD captain Stacy Spell.

The shooting is believed to have been random in nature. Alberto did not know the suspects before the murder. Its windows were tinted and the suspects couldn't see who was inside, Spell said.

"All we know about Magali is that she was a very good person and that she was not involved in any kind of activity, it makes absolutely no sense, and that is why the department took so much urgency and purpose to unearth every piece of evidence that we could find to ensure that justice was upheld, ”Spell said.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged all three with murder.

The police would not name the gang to which the men belonged.