20 best teenage drama actors

We recently asked the community which teen drama actors stood out from the rest of the cast. Here are some of the most featured!
Note: Presentations have been edited for length and clarity.
one)
Leighton Meester as Blair in Gossip Girl
2)
Dylan O & # 39; Brien as Stiles (and the Nogitsune) in Teen Wolf
3)
Sophia Bush as Brooke in One Tree Hill
4)
Kristen Bell as Veronica in Veronica Mars
5)
Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley in One Tree Hill
6)
Joshua Jackson as Pacey in Dawson's torrent
7)
Brett Gray and Jason Genao as Jamal Turner and Ruby Martinez in On my block
8)
Paul Wesley as Stefan, Silas, Tom and Ambrose in The Vampire Diaries
9)
Cassie Steele as Manny Santos in Degrassi: the next generation
10)
Janel Parrish as Mona in pretty Little Liars
eleven)
Lili Reinhart as Betty in Riverdale
12)
Nina Dobrev as Katherine, Elena, Tatia and Amara in The Vampire Diaries and The originals
13)
Read Michele as Rachel in Joy
14)
Joseph Morgan as Klaus in The Vampire Diaries and The originals
fifteen.
Jack O & # 39; Connell as cook in Fur
sixteen.
Darren Criss como Blaine en Joy
17)
Adam Brody como Seth en La o.c.
18)
Brandon Flynn como Justin en 13 reasons why
19)
Eliza Taylor como Clarke en The 100
20)
Y finalmente, Ester Exposito como Carla en Élite
