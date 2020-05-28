Home Entertainment 20 best teenage drama actors

20 best teenage drama actors

20 best teenage drama actors
Anyone who can say things like "jingle jangle,quot; with a straight face deserves an Emmy.

We recently asked the community which teen drama actors stood out from the rest of the cast. Here are some of the most featured!

Note: Presentations have been edited for length and clarity.

one)

Leighton Meester as Blair in Gossip Girl

The CW

"Leighton was a scene thief from the start. He turned a character like Blair who could easily have been a stereotypical queen bee into a full-fledged character that made the series worth watching."

—Mavmag

"Leighton's acting as Blair was skillful enough to keep her in reality and relatable (to me, at least) even when Blair was doing exaggerated things."

—Everlee_c

2)

Dylan O & # 39; Brien as Stiles (and the Nogitsune) in Teen Wolf

MTV

"He portrayed Stiles as someone who was relational and realistic when everyone else seemed a little too scripted. Not to mention that he was equally talented in humor and excitement without being over the top! Also, the dark Stiles was AMAZING!"

—Emariasheldon


3)

Sophia Bush as Brooke in One Tree Hill

The CW

"Sophia Bush elevated Brooke Davis to incredible heights. Even early in Season 1, there was a vulnerability and relationship to Brooke's performance. As Brooke grew as a character, so did Sophia as an actress. Her emotional scenes They moved like no other, and their love for Brooke was always crystal clear, which eventually made Brooke the heart of the show. "

—Mrspancakes

4)

Kristen Bell as Veronica in Veronica Mars

UPN

"Kristen Bell is the reason Veronica Mars It was so amazing. She made the emotional scenes so incredibly vulnerable and realistic. And while Veronica's witty phrases can be scary, she made them fun and smart! "

—Campbells4dbe23c87


5)

Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley in One Tree Hill

The CW

"He was by far the most talented actor and his versatility was incredible. Joy ran every version of Haley to perfection, from the girl next door to a young woman forced to grow up too early to the foster mother. All members of her cast said that she was the only one who could get away with improvisation and could get in and out of the character in seconds !! "

—Emilyrusso

"She gave 110% in each scene. I always found that she was the rock in the stories and her acting always made a scene feel more solid and relatable."

—Miprovincialife

6)

Joshua Jackson as Pacey in Dawson's torrent

The WB

"He was oozing so much charm in that role that the writers changed course to make it the endgame for Joey instead of Dawson. Now that's a BCE (Big Creek Energy) thing!"

—Alicebraz

7)

Brett Gray and Jason Genao as Jamal Turner and Ruby Martinez in On my block

Netflix

"They are both electric in their scenes. Jamal is such a quirky and silly character and Ruby is so dramatic but has good intentions: the actors do a great job with the characters. They provide a nice contrast to the weird relationship drama with the other characters main. "

—Ktk8895

8)

Paul Wesley as Stefan, Silas, Tom and Ambrose in The Vampire Diaries

The CW

"Not only was it the entire story of Stefan's show, but Paul's performance was just brilliant! He portrayed four different characters throughout the show (plus the ripper Stefan!) And each character felt unique and emotionally connected." .

—Carolync4178cbdc3


9)

Cassie Steele as Manny Santos in Degrassi: the next generation

Sony Pictures Television

"Manny made so many mistakes that it is absolutely a testament to Cassie's performance that she was still a fan favorite."

—Ambam8813

"Sometimes it was so nasty, but at the end of her arc it was one of your favorites. It also gave us * the moment of the thong * (which was a total cultural reset)."

—Oliviastyles1d13

10)

Janel Parrish as Mona in pretty Little Liars

Free form

"They threw her a series of absolutely ridiculous plots and she still managed to actually ground her character. At the end of the show, Mona was the only character she was supporting."

—Jennr4ab11fa64

eleven)

Lili Reinhart as Betty in Riverdale

The CW

"Even with confusing dialogue and plot she kills every scene she is in. She will have a long and beautiful career after Riverdale ends! "

—Sbg42288

"Of all the young men in the cast, Lili and Cole are the strongest actors. Lili especially makes the ridiculous stories and dialogue somewhat bearable and offers the most compelling performances."

—Kg1429

12)

Nina Dobrev as Katherine, Elena, Tatia and Amara in The Vampire Diaries and The originals

The CW

"Nina's reactions to the loss were outstanding: Elena turning off her humanity was heartbreaking. Plus, it was amazing that she played Elena and Katherine so perfectly! They felt like they were played by two completely different actors."

—Jliz0801


13)

Read Michele as Rachel in Joy

Fox

"Especially in season 1. She played Rachel so well and hilariously!"

—Rocketgirl07

14)

Joseph Morgan as Klaus in The Vampire Diaries and The originals

The CW

"Although it really shone in The originalsJoseph Morgan did a wonderful job on The Vampire Diaries, too. Klaus was such a complex character, and it really did him justice. "

—Samantham46531ff01

"The Vampire Diaries It was good before being chosen, but it took it to another level! "

—Elexisgrace

fifteen.

Jack O & # 39; Connell as cook in Fur

E4

"Fur It was an often ridiculous show that also hit you frequently like a bag of bricks. I cried when Cook refused to give the keys to Cook Sr. Season 7 showed how good Jack is to say a lot without really talking. "

– disposable

sixteen.

Darren Criss como Blaine en Joy

Fox

"¡Muestra tanta emoción con las partes que interpreta y merece mucho más reconocimiento! Sin mencionar su increíble voz: ¡canta como un ángel!"

—Creativechipmunk40

"Darren Criss pudo hacer que un espectáculo cursi fuera mucho más fácil de ver, especialmente en las últimas temporadas. Mostró tanta emoción en el episodio de la temporada 3 &#39;On My Way,amp;#39;".

—G_berniee25

17)

Adam Brody como Seth en La o.c.

Fox

"Era en serio uno de los mejores personajes de la televisión. ¡Tenía las mejores citas y se robó cada escena!"

—Reecew40a6d43e5

18)

Brandon Flynn como Justin en 13 reasons why

Netflix

"Escucha, 13 reasons why es un terrible incendio de basura, pero Brandon Flynn hace un trabajo increíble. Justin es absolutamente desgarrador y roba cada escena ".

—Oh cómo la cámara

19)

Eliza Taylor como Clarke en The 100

The CW

"El espectáculo empeoró progresivamente (en mi opinión) a medida que las temporadas continuaron, pero la actuación solo mejoró. ¡He visto a Eliza madurar y mejorar mucho, y ahora tiene mucho talento!"

—Compassionatellama

"Eliza Taylor en The 100 está muy subestimado, ¡especialmente en la temporada 6! "

—Katiafernandes

20)

Y finalmente, Ester Exposito como Carla en Élite

Netflix

"¡Ella robó literalmente cada escena! Su personaje era genial. ¡Además, solo tiene 20 años! ¡Qué ícono!"

—Abi1310

