16-year-old charged with capital murder in shooting Death of Dallas public relations executive Leslie Baker – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police said a 16-year-old girl will face one count of capital murder for the shooting death of 59-year-old Leslie Baker, who was found at her entrance this week.

The boy was one of three suspects arrested Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Deerwood Drive in South Oak Cliff after a high-speed chase. The suspects were found in a shed, police said.

Police said two pistols, one of which was the murder weapon, were found in the shed.

The suspects were under surveillance for the alleged car theft of a business owner in Richardson the night after Baker was fatally shot outside his home on Royalton Drive, which police say was an attempted car theft.

Police said the teen suspect was later linked to the Richardson incident and another in Dallas.

Police said the published suspect had bragged about stealing Richardson's business owner's vehicle hours before they tracked him down.

Baker was Director of Marketing at the Texas Health Center for Diagnosis and Surgery. She was known in the community, a dear friend, neighbor, wife, and mother of two.

"It is bad enough to think that the minors simply have no remorse that they would simply unload a weapon against an innocent 59-year-old woman sitting in her car," said Candace Evans, a nearby owner.

Police said security cameras at nearby houses were helpful in identifying a car seen in the neighborhood before Baker's death. Sources told Up News Info 11 News that the suspects attacked random victims and their wave of violent crime includes murder.

The suspect was detained at the Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas.

Police have yet to release more information about the other people who were arrested.