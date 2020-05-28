13-year-old missing boy found dead in Russian River – Up News Info San Francisco

NIDO RIVER, Sonoma County (Up News Info SF) – The body of a missing 13-year-old boy was found submerged Thursday in the Russian river in the unincorporated city of Rio Nido, according to the sheriff's office.

Diego Rivas disappeared on Wednesday night after he was seen swimming in the river around 10:30 p.m. in the Canyon 1 Road area in Rio Nido, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 2:30 p.m. On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted that the boy's body had been found in the river.

There were no signs of foul play, according to the sheriff's office. No other information was immediately available.