When Jennie Stejna, 103 survived his battle with COVID-19 Recently, he decided to open a cold Bud Light.

A stejna video sipping the cold while he was in his bed at a Wilbraham nursing home has gone viral, with the likes of TMZ, USA Nowadaysand other national and international news sources posting the video or photo of her enjoying her hard-earned beer.

"It's cold," says Stejna as she grips the bottled bright blue with both hands.

You can hear someone in the background saying Bud Light is "the best when it's cold."

For her family, Stejna's battle and victory against COVID-19 is not surprising.

"She always had that fighting spirit," said Shelley Gunn, Stejna's granddaughter. Easton Journal. "She did not give up."

Gunn told the newspaper that Stejna tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. She was the first resident at Wilbraham Life Care Center to do so. At first, she had a low fever, but then she got sicker and Gunn and her family called her to speak to her one last time.

Shelley Gunn's husband Adam asked Stejna if she was ready for heaven, and she replied, "Hell yeah."

Stejna, however, recovered.

A avid Red Sox fan who has the title of great-great-grandmother to some, Stejna had not had a Bud Light for some time, Gunn told the daily.

A western Massachusetts native, Stejna used to sit outside and listen to the Red Sox on the radio, according to the Daily. He also liked crocheting before his arthritis, bingo, and reading worsened.