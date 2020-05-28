100,000 Americans killed – and counting – as COVID-19 devastates the US USA

%MINIFYHTML0532f70dcac16a7ac88bf549fc8d81b213%

More than 100,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 according to various pandemic tracking efforts, and the pandemic is far from over. As the country reached the grim milestone, many areas were still seeing an increase in the number of cases, and researchers have suggested a second wave of infection is looming.

The risk of continued spread remains high as all 50 states have begun easing restrictions aimed at curbing transmission.

So far, the United States leads the world in the number of confirmed cases and deaths, with around 1.7 million cases and more than 100,000 deaths. The country with the next highest numbers is Brazil, which has almost 400,000 cases and more than 24,500 deaths.

In per capita comparisons, the United States is also among the most disadvantaged. It is grouped with Belgium and Spain in terms of cases per million people, around 5,000 cases per million, according to the monitoring of the Financial Times. Only a few countries have a higher rate, including Qatar, Luxembourg, and Singapore. The UK and Italy, by comparison, have seen around 4,000 cases per million so far, and Germany and France have around 2,000 cases per million.

The United States has fared better with its cumulative death rate per million people. With 283 deaths per million people, EE. USA It ranks lower than Belgium, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and France, which together range from 800 deaths per million to more than 400. Germany falls below the US. USA, with a rate of only 100 deaths per million.

Still, the number of arrest deaths in the country is significantly higher than President Trump expected. As recently as April 20, he said the death toll "was somewhere near 50 or 60,000." Since then it has been adjusted.

Currently, the most affected states are New York and New Jersey. New York became the epicenter of the country's outbreak and has reported around 365,000 cases and nearly 30,000 deaths. Nearby New Jersey has reported about 156,000 cases and 11,000 deaths. Illinois, California, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have also reported heavy tolls.

The data suggests that more than a dozen states continue to see growing cases. An analysis by BuzzFeed suggests that West Virginia, Arkansas, North Carolina, Louisiana, and North Dakota are seeing some of the most significant increases in the average daily case count.

Even more troubling, perhaps, is that the current case and death counts, staggering as they are, are likely underestimated, in large part due to limited evidence that has affected the country's pandemic response from the start.