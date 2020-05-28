1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting during Minneapolis riots over George Floyd death – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML06c4bb2fa2b3e9f711aef9f8de41d37514% %MINIFYHTML06c4bb2fa2b3e9f711aef9f8de41d37514%

Minneapolis police say a person was shot dead amid violent and chaotic protests Wednesday over the death of George Floyd.

READ MORE: Minneapolis Second Night George Floyd protests marked by looting, tear gas, fire

Police say officers were called to Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue around 9:21 p.m. in a report of possible stabbing.

%MINIFYHTML06c4bb2fa2b3e9f711aef9f8de41d37515%

READ MORE: Minneapolis reveals the identities of 4 officers involved in George Floyd's fatal arrest

They arrived to find a man in serious condition on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators said the man had suffered a gunshot wound. One person is in custody, and what led to the fatal encounter is still under investigation.

READ MORE: "Justice will be served,quot;: President Trump calls for an accelerated investigation into the death of George Floyd