Zonnique Pullins praises her parents – Zonnie Pullins and T.I. – Tiny Harris's daughter explains why she is such a lucky girl

Zonnique Pullins, the daughter of singer Tiny Harris, is a lucky young woman who has two loving parents in her life. Zonnique is the biological daughter of Zonnie Pullins, and Tiny's husband T.I raised her.

Recently, the singer and reality star decided to praise her father and pop.

The young star posted a sweet video where she is dating Zonnie and wrote a beautiful message for him on his birthday.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my dad! The person I haven't gone to play with because if you know him, you know he doesn't play with his Queen B! And he's been calling me that since he was a baby! My twin! The only person I don't go a day with without talking! I love you so much, Daddy, always and more !! & # 39; & # 39;

Not long ago, Zonnique did an interview where she praised T.I. for being present in your life and for going out of your way to protect your heart.

Zonnique said during the interview, "Now that I'm a little older, it's gotten a little better for me." But it is definitely super overprotective. I just hope Heiress doesn't get it, it's as bad as Deyjah and me. I always think that, like Heiress, it will be the worst. "

She went on to explain, "Since we were all younger, he has always been super protective of girls. And it always seemed like boys could do anything. My mother (Tameka,quot; Tiny "Harris) will always argue, like you don't care. boys go on dates, you let their girlfriends come. You know we know their girlfriends, it's great, it's normal. But you know, if I'm in a relationship and I bring my boyfriend, the whole family has to talk to him. You have to pop out and have these one-hour talks. ”

Zonnique concluded with: “You know, this relationship is my most serious relationship as if I really lived with my boyfriend now and things like that. And my parents seem to really like my boyfriend. But the pops continue to do the same. You still have to take him outside to talk for an hour or whatever. But I feel like my boyfriend is now like his partner. I feel like he sees a lot of his younger self in my boyfriend. So even though he likes it, like he's always looking at him with his side eyes. "

Zonnique has a great support system.



