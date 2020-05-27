"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" Looks Good, "Manifesto" Also Promising – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9913400e0a22edf989ea8dec8c68c4c413%

NBC, which opened the 2020 renewal season with a massive three-season collection forr New Amsterdam In January, it still has quite a few shows in the bubble.

Leading the pack is brilliant newcomer Zoey's extraordinary playlist, A co-production between Lionsgate TV and Universal TV. The musical has a passionate following and has just passed USA Today's annual Save Our Shows poll with record support.

It has a lot in common with the escort on Sunday night. Good girls. Both are female-run vehicles that combine drama and comedy, and both get most of their ratings from delayed and digital viewing. One thing that separates the two is that Good girls, owned by NBCUniversal through production studio Universal TV, has a lucrative streaming deal from the Netflix library, which sealed another renovation for the prank earlier this month.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist It is a digital phenomenon with a large following on online / social media whose very modest Live + Same Day linear ratings are overshadowed by their lagging cross-platform numbers. Because digital outbreaks of that caliber don't appear often, NBC, Lionsgate TV, and Universal TV will likely find a commercial framework to make a linear network revamp possible, including the ability to seek a full-season streaming deal somewhere. place.

Second year student Manifest, from leading studio Warner Bros. TV, is a respectable ratings performer, on the low end but within the NBC / Uni TV ratings range One Chicago / Law and order: SVU series, all renewed. Like the one on WBTV Blind point, who carried out a Houdini makeover year after year to reach five seasons on NBC, the studio is well positioned to ensure a season 3 makeover for Manifest, co-produced by Uni tV, depending on reaching an agreement with the network.

Things don't look so promising for the freshman drrama Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector. The restart had a quiet midseason run on Friday, although his grades were fairly consistent, boosting his hopes for renewal from the start. The thriller has since moved to the wrong side of the bubble, as I understand it.

First-year comedies join him. Indebted and Perfect harmony, which, along with the third new comedy, the now canceled Sunny side, struggled to gain traction.

New drama series Dads Advice‘Delivery has been smooth at first, but NBC is increasingly relying on Live + 35 for its renewal decisions, so the network will likely wait to have enough display date delayed before making the call.