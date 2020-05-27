Zipline drones are delivering medical supplies and PPE in North Carolina

%MINIFYHTMLa3129de2a7dc43a4ddb90db2efa57c5611%

Zipline's drones are delivering medical supplies and personal protective equipment to a Novant Health Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the two companies announced today. It is important to note that, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, deliveries are completely contactless. Zipline says this is the first emergency drone logistics operation to help hospitals respond to the pandemic, and it is also the longest-running drone delivery service that has been approved in the United States.

"We are likely to fight COVID-19 in the long term," Zipline CEO Keller Rinaudo said in a statement. “The use of contactless drone logistics will be an important tool in that effort. The ongoing work here in North Carolina will provide the rest of the country with a plan for how to build the most resilient and responsive healthcare system possible. ”

Transport nearly four pounds of cargo at speeds of up to 80 mph

The service has begun by delivering supplies to Novant Health Medical Center in Huntersville from a warehouse next to its facility in Kannapolis, North Carolina. Once the drones arrive at their destination, they drop supplies by parachute, which means the center doesn't need any additional infrastructure to receive deliveries. Zipline says its drones can carry nearly four pounds of cargo and travel at speeds of up to 80 mph.

For now, Zipline has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for flights on two routes, with round trips between 20 and 30 miles. However, the company's drones have a total range of more than 100 miles, which means they are able to reach 30 more Novant Health facilities, pending FAA approval. In the next two years, Novant and Zipline hope to get the FAA's go-ahead to serve healthcare facilities and even patient homes as part of a comprehensive business service.

Although this is the first time in the United States for Zipline, this is not the first time that the company's drones have been used to deliver medical supplies globally. In 2016, the drone logistics company began delivering blood in Rwanda in what was, at the time, the first national drone delivery system. In 2019, it expanded its operations to Ghana. In total, the company says its drones have flown more than 1.8 million autonomous miles, and is now using its drones to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries.

Zipline and Novant Health are not the only companies using drones to deliver medical supplies in North America. More recently, in April, UPS and CVS began using Matternet's M2 drones to deliver prescription drugs to a retirement community in Florida. However, while Zipline drones are delivered directly to medical facilities, in Florida Matternet drones are used to deliver to a pickup location, before a UPS ground vehicle delivers the package to the resident's door.

Alphabet’s Wing is also conducting drone deliveries in Virginia, although these consist of household items such as food and coffee, rather than medical items. However, that hasn't stopped demand from rising as a result of the pandemic, as people distance themselves socially rather than go to stores.