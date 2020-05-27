Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

And now for the backstory on …

America's First Space Launch USA In almost a decade

On Wednesday, two NASA astronauts are ready to take off from American soil on an American rocket into space for the first time in almost a decade. Initially, the launch is carried out by a private company, SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. Sanam Yar of the newsletter team spoke to Kenneth Chang, a science reporter for The Times who covers NASA, about the launch. This is what he said:

In 1968 Pan Am began issuing memberships for its "First Moon Flights,quot; club to space enthusiasts in hopes of one day booking a commercial flight there. It was a fantastic promotion, the membership card was free, but over 93,000 people signed up.