Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

China's young workers can't find jobs in the post-virus market
Despite a trade war with the United States and tensions with Hong Kong, Beijing's main focus is to revitalize the economy after a week-long freeze. Millions of workers were fired or suspended during the coronavirus outbreak.
Finding work for young workers is a top priority for Chinese leaders, who have long promised a better life in exchange for limits on political freedom.
Details: The unemployment rate for people ages 16 to 24 totaled nearly 14 percent, more than double the official figure for the nation as a whole.
Quotable: "I can't wait any longer," said a recent graduate of a prestigious theater school whose job prospects were destroyed in the shutdown.
Explainer After fearing a resurgence, Chinese health authorities in Wuhan managed to administer 6.5 million tests for coronavirus in less than two weeks. Only about 200 cases were found. Our correspondents explore the campaign to evaluate the 11 million residents.
Public turns on Johnson for assistant's lockdown trip
Public opinion is turning against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as protests continued on Tuesday during a 260-mile trip his closest aide took during the pandemic's closure.
For two months, Johnson was criticized for his response to the coronavirus crisis: He abandoned widespread testing, imposed too slow a shutdown, and left nursing homes unprotected.
But the image of a powerful government official circumventing the blockade rules has shocked. Johnson has supported aide, Dominic Cummings, despite protests from his own conservative party. (Mr. Cummings said he wanted to align his son's care in the north of England in case he and his wife get the virus.)
Details: Two polls showed an erosion of support for Mr. Johnson and strong opposition to Mr. Cummings. Some analysts suggest that the saga could politically harm conservatives for months.
How the Taliban Weathered a Superpower
The Taliban are about to fulfill their greatest wish: the American troops leaving Afghanistan. And the group has managed to do so without changing much of its extremist ideology.
At a crucial moment in the war, our reporters He delved into the insurgents' strategy, through dozens of interviews, including a rare one with Amir Khan Mutaqi, the chief of staff to the Taliban's supreme leader.
Snapshot: Above, traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday for the first day of trading in two months. Most merchants still work from home; those on the floor must undergo temperature controls and wear masks.
America's First Space Launch USA In almost a decade
On Wednesday, two NASA astronauts are ready to take off from American soil on an American rocket into space for the first time in almost a decade. Initially, the launch is carried out by a private company, SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. Sanam Yar of the newsletter team spoke to Kenneth Chang, a science reporter for The Times who covers NASA, about the launch. This is what he said:
In 1968 Pan Am began issuing memberships for its "First Moon Flights,quot; club to space enthusiasts in hopes of one day booking a commercial flight there. It was a fantastic promotion, the membership card was free, but over 93,000 people signed up.
Pan Am is no longer in business, and we are still a long way from anyone buying a ticket to the moon, but the launch of SpaceX is the real first step toward that dream. Although NASA has been involved in working with SpaceX, this is SpaceX's operation. Going forward, NASA will simply pay the current fare for a ticket to the International Space Station and will not be involved in running its own space transportation system into low Earth orbit.
SpaceX has been somewhat isolated, because although Elon is the visionary (Mars! Internet satellites!) And animator of the company, people look to Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer, to stay calm for the day to company day. Workday. Tesla probably needs someone like that.
