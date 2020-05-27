You can no longer subscribe to HBO through Apple TV channels

%MINIFYHTMLcbeaeb715efa7f174a203ad2b3d7c1a013%

HBO is no longer available as an Apple TV channel for people who want to subscribe through the Apple TV app (via 9to5Mac) The change follows today's launch of the new streaming service HBO Max.

%MINIFYHTMLcbeaeb715efa7f174a203ad2b3d7c1a014% %MINIFYHTMLcbeaeb715efa7f174a203ad2b3d7c1a014%

Apple's TV channels were first launched last year as a way to view content from many different service providers in a single app, meaning you wouldn't have to move between different third-party apps to watch different content. Now, however, it appears that HBO wants to pressure users to view HBO Max content in the HBO Max app rather than through Apple.

If you subscribed to HBO through the channels, you will have access to HBO Max

If you've already subscribed to HBO through Apple TV channels, apparently you can still watch it on the Apple TV app, but it won't update to include exclusive HBO Max content, according to 9to5Mac. You also have free access to HBO Max thanks to an agreement reached between Apple and WarnerMedia last month. When that agreement was reached, Deadline reported that HBO Max would be integrated into the Apple TV app, but it looks like it hasn't happened yet.

There are several ways to access HBO Max, and my colleague Chaim Gartenberg has put together a practical guide on how you can stream HBO Max and how to know if you can already access it without paying.

%MINIFYHTMLcbeaeb715efa7f174a203ad2b3d7c1a015%

However, if you want to subscribe to HBO Max through Amazon's Prime Video Channels portal, you still can't. The problem, apparently, is due to contract negotiations, reports The Wall Street JournalThis is why the HBO Max app is not available on Amazon Fire or Roku devices. Amazon attributes the dispute to AT,amp;T, which owns HBO operator Max WarnerMedia, in a statement provided to The edge:

With a seamless customer experience, nearly 5 million HBO streamers are currently accessing your subscription through Amazon's Prime video channels. Unfortunately, with the release of HBO Max, AT,amp;T chooses to deny these loyal HBO customers access to the expanded catalog. We believe that if you are paying for HBO, you are entitled to new programming through the method you are already using. It is good customer service and it is a priority for us.

WarnerMedia defended itself in this statement given to Engadget: