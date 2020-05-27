YOU. Another celebrity outraged by George Floyd's case involving police brutality

Previously, it was revealed that Cynthia Bailey publicly stated the fact that she was furious at what had happened to George Floyd, who died after police brutality. Now, as you probably expected, rapper T.I. He also has some messages that he wanted to share on his social media account.

‘So, damn sick of posting this Maaaaan shit … But if we don't, it goes unnoticed. I'm ready when all of you are … IT WILL NOT STOP UNTIL WE STOP IT‼ ️ # ByAnyMeans #LongLiveGeorgeFloyd # USorELSE✊🏽 & # 39; Tip Posted.

Someone said: ‘They are wild men. Brutes without education with power. They inflict fear and violence on the communities they are supposed to protect. When is this going to stop? When are the department heads going to fire these animals? "

Another follower posted this message: ‘The hardest thing to see. Please God make it stop now. "

One commenter wrote: keep We keep running towards the oppressor to complain about the oppression. But the oppressors do not help the oppressed🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ MALCOLM X IGNITING ITS SERIOUS RIGHT NOW! "

Someone else said that "the federal government does not need to intervene … Idky, this video was my point of disgust …" but losing your job is no longer enough … the settlement money is no longer enough … the Punk time in jail is no longer good enough … if an office is caught on camera in the way these officers were taking a life … automatic death sentence has to happen … because clearly the consequences of these stocks are not yet high enough. "

The previous commenter went on and said, ‘Maybe if the threat to your life was at stake, they'll think twice before taking ours … I wouldn't stop there. He would take his assets and give them to the families of the victims … perhaps if his family knew they had something to lose, they would encourage the practices of leaving when they went to work. I am sure that when they killed themselves, their family felt stripped of everything! So now we must shed yours. Increase the risk, I guarantee that we will no longer be so threatening. "

One of Tip's fans wrote: ‘We need new laws! and a new president! These cops shouldn't be allowed to do this! It is shameful, inhuman and unpleasant to treat people like that! "

