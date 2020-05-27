Wuhan samples 9 million people, tests 6.5 million for COVID-19 in 10 days

%MINIFYHTMLd0e1a4aa9ccbddcc22f49ebb72fdf6c811%

When Chinese officials in Wuhan City discovered a group of just six COVID-19 cases about two weeks ago, the first cases there in more than a month, they quickly established an ambitious plan to test the entire city of approximately 11 million and crush A second potential wave of infection. And initially they planned to try to do it in just 10 days.

Ten days away, they almost reached that goal. The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission took samples from more than 9 million residents and analyzed more than 6.5 million of those samples for genetic material from coronavirus between May 15 and 24, according to state media.

According to the New York Times, city labs went from performing 46,000 tests a day to 1.47 million in the detection sprint. The Times notes that in the United States, New York assessed 1.7 million people since March 4, a period of nearly three months, according to The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project.

Wuhan officials conducted the massive investigation in a neighborhood-by-neighborhood step sweep. They then accelerated the processing of the swab by running batch tests. That is, they combined material from five to ten swabs and tested the pooled sample at once. If any of the pooled swabs were positive for the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, officials could go back to that handful of people and test them again. This type of batch testing works well to quickly traverse a population when cases are rare.

So far, the testing campaign has identified 218 asymptomatic cases, Wuhan officials reported. Those cases are now quarantined.

Now, with most of the evidence complete, city officials are working to "check for leaks and fill in gaps,quot; to make sure no residents are lost.

Some residents have told the Times that they opposed the testing campaign because it forced them to have more contact with others, potentially putting them at risk for infection. However, others argued that the test offered psychological benefits as people return to work.

"This push to evaluate everyone would improve the vitality of the city and provide a scientific basis for the resumption of work," Yang Zhanqiu, a virologist at Wuhan University, told the Times. "It can also make people feel comfortable and give everyone peace of mind."