Windows Update May 10, 2020 – Embedded Linux Kernel and Cortana updates

%MINIFYHTML7da5c2c4271d56f27ea28d6f3ffa956a13%

Microsoft is releasing its Windows 10 update May 10, 2020 today. It is the latest "important,quot; update to Windows 10, and its main features include the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 and Cortana updates. Microsoft released a final version of the update for testers last month, and everyone on Windows 10 can access the May 2020 update through Windows Update today.

%MINIFYHTML7da5c2c4271d56f27ea28d6f3ffa956a14% %MINIFYHTML7da5c2c4271d56f27ea28d6f3ffa956a14%

The biggest change in the May 2020 update is that it includes the Windows subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2), with a custom Linux kernel. This integration of Linux in Windows 10 will greatly improve the performance of Microsoft's Linux subsystem in Windows. Microsoft also promises to update this kernel through Windows Update, and it will be open source so that developers can create their own WSL kernel and contribute to the changes.

%MINIFYHTML7da5c2c4271d56f27ea28d6f3ffa956a15%

WSL 2 will not include Linux GUI application support or GPU hardware acceleration at this time, as Microsoft promises these two features for future Windows updates.

The May 2020 update also includes some major Cortana improvements. Cortana can now be undocked from the Windows 10 taskbar and includes the ability to choose between writing or speaking to the digital assistant. This includes tweaks to Cortana's overall interface to make it more conversational, and Microsoft has also added quick searches to the search home interface with this latest update. These include quick access to the weather, news, today in history, and new movies.

You can download the Windows 10 May 2020 update by checking for updates in Settings,gt; Update & security,gt; Windows update.