Why did Nikki Bella give Artem Chigvintsev a "way out,quot; at the beginning of their romance?

Artem Chigvintsev is in it for the long haul.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to Total fine Fans who have seen the professional dancer promise their commitment to Nikki Bella over and over again this season; However, as Nikki explains in the last episode of The Fine podcastShe is just as devoted to her relationship, even if she doesn't look like that on television.

Nikki brought up the matter while discussing the latest Total fine with twin sister Brie Bella.

"And this is what I have warned people about these last four episodes of Total fine"Nikki said." They are going to see me very grumpy. "

Then she opened up to a conversation that took place in the early stages of their relationship and Artem's.

"There were certain things that I was struggling with because I was still in the healing process, but I was still falling in love with this man so quickly," Nikki revealed. "I had that conversation with Artem. I said, 'Look, I have good days and bad days and I'm trying to heal, but I don't want to lose you. But if you want to put up with what I'm going to go through and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to get away and come back to this relationship in the future, I understand one hundred percent. "