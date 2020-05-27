When the Mexican air force went to war alongside the United States

Upon arrival in the Philippines aboard the U.S.S. Fairisle on April 30, 1945, 201 was assigned to the Fifth US Air Force. USA 201 went into action on its own near Vigan, where the Japanese were buried, and the only way to get them out was to fly close to the ridge, executing dangerous dive bombardment runs. The Mexicans did the job, to the amazement of the Americans, who dubbed them "white noses,quot; for painting their cocoons. The pilots had to fly so close to the Japanese that one of the first planes received "two blows to the wings," according to Vázquez-Lozano.