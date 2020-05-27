When the Mexican air force went to war alongside the United States

The last article of "Beyond World War II we know it"A series from The Times documenting lesser-known stories from the war recalls the Aztec Eagles, a Mexican hunting squadron that trained in the United States and fought the Japanese alongside Allied troops at the Pacific Theater.
In the last days of May 1945, a squad of Thunderbolt P-47 pilots roared into a Japanese military convoy. Above them, the American pilots had doubts about these green horns, new to the liberation of the Philippines and, to begin with, the Mexicans.
In his burly, fast P-47 Thunderbolt, Lt. Reynaldo Pérez Gallardo pounced on the convoy, launching .50 caliber rounds on Japanese trucks on a low-level shooting pass. Then, when the vehicles burst into flames, Gallardo lifted his fighter into the Pacific sky, setting off in victory, exposing himself to enemy fire. On the radio, an American voice crackled: "Look at that crazy Mexican!
Crazy or not, this new group of combat athletes, approximately 30 pilots from the 300th Fighter Squadron 201 of the Mexican Expeditionary Air Force, nicknamed the Aztec Eagles, was now in the fight to liberate the Filipino people.
201 had no major effect on the overall outcome of the Giant Pacific War 75 years ago. But at the end of the conflict, these men were hailed as brave and deadly on their machines, loved for their ferocity by Filipinos and Americans alike. And their involvement with the Americans helped improve relations between Mexico and the United States after the war, argues Gustavo Vázquez-Lozano in his 2017 book, "Squadron 201: The Story of Mexican Pilots Who Fought in World War II "
Besides Brazil, which sent troops to fight in Italy, Mexico was the only Latin American nation that actively fought against the Axis, namely the Japanese Empire, a decision carefully made by the President of Mexico, Manuel Ávila Camacho, an old soldier.
At first, there was great sympathy for Nazi Germany among Mexican intellectuals. And Camacho was reluctant to side with the United States, the perpetual enemy of his nation, with its repeated invasions and raids. After all, General Douglas MacArthur himself participated in the brief American takeover of the port of Veracruz in 1914.
But on May 14, 1942, a Mexican oil tanker off the Florida coast was intercepted by a German submarine, which torpedoed the ship, spilled 6,000 tons of oil, and killed at least 13 of the 35 crew members. A week later, the Germans attacked another tanker, killing at least seven Mexican sailors.
It was enough. On May 28, 1942, Mexicans listened to the radio as "Camacho's deep and emotionless voice declared war on the Axis powers," writes Vázquez-Lozano. "The conflagration was coming to them."
However, in secret, Mexico City was convinced that its deadliest enemy was not in the heart of Europe but in the Pacific Ocean: Japan. The Mexican army intercepted a Japanese plan to invade the United States through the Sea of Cortez on the Pacific coast. The troops would land in the state of Sonora, in northwestern Mexico, and drive north to the vulnerable southwestern United States.
The Mexican government forced a large part of the country's large Japanese population to relocate to designated areas, and some were even detained in camps. Mexicans turned up at army bases across the country to volunteer, but Camacho was way ahead of them: He had already organized 201 and sent it to the United States for training, even before publicly announcing the force.
The men, all volunteers, came from a cross section of Mexico. The commander, Colonel Antonio Cárdenas Rodríguez, was a combat veteran who had flown with the United States Army Air Forces in North Africa; Still, some Americans did not feel Rodriguez was pro-American enough, and tried unsuccessfully to have him replaced. Gallardo, a lieutenant when he signed up, was the descendant of a powerful Mexican family who had transferred from the cavalry.
On their way to war, the 201 men first stopped in San Antonio, where they were trained by the Pilots of the Women's Air Force Service.. They were then sent to North Texas and then to Idaho to train on the plane that would take them to war: the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt. Designed as a fighter, the aircraft was also a flying tank, capable of withstanding close air support, dropping 500-pound bombs and unloading its .50 caliber guns with fierce generosity. The reinforced armor underneath also made the plane capable of taking as much damage as it could deliver.
Gallardo loved to push his big fighter jet. When the squad went to Greenville in North Texas, he left the formation in his Thunderbolt and buzzed through town, flying down Main Street. Upon landing, he was arrested for a desk job. "I was very sad," he said later at a University of Texas at Austin. Oral history. "But I knew it would fly again someday, and I did." He was reinstated shortly, in time to conclude his training in Texas and continue advanced training with the rest of the unit.
Now away from home, Mexicans experienced something they had never known at home: discrimination during training at a restaurant whose owner refused to serve them, despite their uniforms, because they were Mexican. Many in the squad suspected that Americans doubted their abilities as fighting men.
The American counteroffensive, meanwhile, began paying dividends, albeit at a staggering human cost. The battle of the Coral Sea hampered the Japanese navy; The Battle of Midway destroyed their precious aircraft carriers. The amphibious invasions of the US Army. USA And the Marine Corps prevented an invasion of Australia and then slowly withdrew Japanese control of the islands that extend to the southeast Philippines, even when thousands of lives were lost in grueling battles like Guadalcanal.
Finally, the prize was in sight: the Philippines and outlying islands like Guam and Tinian. From here, the Allies would be within range again to bombard the main Japanese islands, and even invade. Then MacArthur returned, and the main US invasion force landed on the Philippine island of Luzon on January 9, 1945, engaging in a pitched fight with the Japanese.
Upon arrival in the Philippines aboard the U.S.S. Fairisle on April 30, 1945, 201 was assigned to the Fifth US Air Force. USA 201 went into action on its own near Vigan, where the Japanese were buried, and the only way to get them out was to fly close to the ridge, executing dangerous dive bombardment runs. The Mexicans did the job, to the amazement of the Americans, who dubbed them "white noses,quot; for painting their cocoons. The pilots had to fly so close to the Japanese that one of the first planes received "two blows to the wings," according to Vázquez-Lozano.
On June 1, 1945, 201 planned an attack on a Japanese munitions depot. Due to three high cliffs and anti-aircraft batteries, they would have to drop dive bombs from high altitudes and then try to pull their heavy aircraft up and out. Americans considered it suicide; Mexicans had never bombed in combat.
Four pilots took off. Carlos Garduño Núñez later explained: “Fausto was coming behind me, right behind me. First I dropped my bombs and got out right away, grazing in the sea. "Rising quickly, he recalled," My blackout occurred, and when I regained vision, my plane was climbing. I turned to see if Fausto was behind me. .. but it was another plane. "
"They brought Cachito!" the radio creaked. "Cachito,quot; was the nickname of the squad's youngest pilot, second lieutenant Fausto Vega Santander of Veracruz, who was only 22 years old. Several accounts described him as being hit by the Japanese fire or losing control. His mighty P-47 wobbled twice to the right, and then turned to the Pacific at 350 mph.
201 continued to attack Japanese positions day after day until June. As the rainy season began, 201 engaged in combat to attack the remaining Japanese infantry and anti-aircraft guns in northern Luzon and the Marikina Valley, east of Manila. Squadron pilots' losses increased in July.
MacArthur ordered his air forces to turn their attention north to the Japanese territory known as Formosa, now Taiwan. The battle for the Philippines ended largely at the cost of 13,000 Allied lives, and more than 300,000 Japanese. Now the fight would go directly to the enemy.
The remaining Mexicans flew dangerous six-hour missions over the surface of the waves over nothing more than the open ocean to hit the Japanese in Formosa with half-ton bombs. "We saw more frequent planes from Japan on that 650-mile trip than ever before," said Miguel Moreno Arreola in a 2003 interview. "But they didn't want to fight us, because they knew that our P-47s were better than their Mitsubishis." We could fly higher and faster. "These missions were so exhausting that when they returned, the pilots had to be removed from their cabins and helped them off the runway.
From nearby Guam, large American bombers roared to bomb Japan. Despite the losses, there were no replacements, and with 14 planes destroyed, 201 was becoming ineffective for combat. So many of its pilots were killed and planes destroyed that 201 remained in the Philippines when US fighters moved to Okinawa.
Then, one August night, the men gathered at a tent in Clark Field. They learned that the United States had dropped atomic bombs on two Japanese cities, and that the enemy was finally offering to surrender.
The war was over and the men returned home for parades and flowers. "I can vividly remember our welcome home in Mexico," Capt. Luis Pratt told an interviewer with the US Air Force. USA in 2003. "As we traveled through the cities to Mexico City, we were greeted by crowds and confetti and marching bands."
Due to its contributions to the war effort, Mexico received one of the first rotating seats on the United Nations Security Council, along with permanent members, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the Soviet Union, and China.
Relations between the United States and Mexico were thawed. The Mexican army received financial aid from the United States; The Central Intelligence Agency secretly established the largest intelligence office in the US. USA in the Western Hemisphere in Mexico City during the Cold War. Finally, Mexico received military aid and training from the United States, which continues to this day. Mexican Marines, for example, train at Camp Pendleton, California. Free trade would not have been possible without a more relaxed atmosphere between the two American neighbors, for better or for worse.
General Henry Harley Arnold said in 1945 that Squad 201 put 30,000 Japanese soldiers out of action. Recording 2,000 hours of combat outings, the unit dropped 1,457 bombs on the Japanese.
The unit was commemorated at a monument in Mexico City on February 9, as every year. "Unfortunately, there are not so many people who remember," said Martín del Campo Alfredo, a member of the association's board of directors, whose grandfather was a pioneer of the Mexican Air Force. However, the military and families still care, he said. "Although there are fewer and fewer men, we will continue to be dedicated to their memory." Only 10 Mexican veterans of the war are still alive, and one is a pilot: Carlos Garduño, who recently turned 100.
Richard Parker He is a journalist who writes about the Southwestern United States, the United States-Mexico border, and is the author of "Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America,quot;.