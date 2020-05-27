WhatsApp video conference: how to set up and use Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp

The new room integration in WhatsApp allows users to host or join a room directly from WhatsApp. Here's how to do it.
Also, keep in mind that the video call feature is not end-to-end encrypted, as it is in group WhatsApp video calls.
Prerequisites:
Latest version of WhatsApp
Internet connection
Latest version of the Facebook Messenger application
Facebook login credentials for Messenger app
Steps to create rooms on WhatsApp
Open WhatsApp and go to the Calls tab from the top
Then tap Create a room option
Now, tap the Continue option in Messenger.
It will then redirect you to the Messenger app or Messenger website on the mobile browser as the Rooms function takes place outside of WhatsApp.
Tap Test, when prompted
Now again tap Create room as and enter the room name
You can also tap the Room activity to customize the purpose of your room
After this, tap Send link on WhatsApp
This will reopen WhatsApp
Here, you need to search and add contacts or group chats that you want to share the room link with and tap the arrow button to share the link.
Steps to join Rooms created with WhatsApp
Open WhatsApp and go to the chat window where you received the link Rooms
Then it will appear with the Messenger application and the Messenger website options, choose any of the options you want to use to join the video conference.
