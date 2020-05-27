WhatsApp video conference: how to set up and use Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp

%MINIFYHTML8342a310ba6a0fd1a9e653982912873413%

Facebook recently announced the Messenger Rooms feature that allows users to make video calls with up to 50 people in one call. Later, the social media giant also introduced the feature on Instagram and now WhatsApp on Android has also started receiving the Rooms feature.

The new room integration in WhatsApp allows users to host or join a room directly from WhatsApp. Here's how to do it.

Also, keep in mind that the video call feature is not end-to-end encrypted, as it is in group WhatsApp video calls.

Prerequisites:

Latest version of WhatsApp

Internet connection



Latest version of the Facebook Messenger application



Facebook login credentials for Messenger app

Steps to create rooms on WhatsApp

one) Open WhatsApp and go to the Calls tab from the top



2) Then tap Create a room option



3) Now, tap the Continue option in Messenger.

It will then redirect you to the Messenger app or Messenger website on the mobile browser as the Rooms function takes place outside of WhatsApp.



4) Tap Test, when prompted



5) Now again tap Create room as and enter the room name



6) You can also tap the Room activity to customize the purpose of your room



7) After this, tap Send link on WhatsApp

This will reopen WhatsApp



8) Here, you need to search and add contacts or group chats that you want to share the room link with and tap the arrow button to share the link.





Steps to join Rooms created with WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat window where you received the link Rooms


