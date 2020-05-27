What you need to know: Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML37c7d384437c1e429de0ae4bd297db3413%

HBO Max is finally releasing the "on" switch, culminating a multi-year, $ 4 billion journey to join the wave of direct-to-consumer streaming.

%MINIFYHTML37c7d384437c1e429de0ae4bd297db3414% %MINIFYHTML37c7d384437c1e429de0ae4bd297db3414%

Launching the service just after midnight ET on Wednesday is the latest in the top five streaming debuts, an unprecedented multi-million dollar infusion that has disrupted traditional organizations and strategies. Apple TV + and Disney + arrived last November, and NBCUniversal's Peacock and well-funded mobile company Quibi hit the market last month. Peacock will reach beyond its initial Comcast footprint through a national expansion in July.

All of these participants, as well as the headlines led by Netflix, operate in a market defined by COVID-19, which has fueled overall broadcast viewing, but has also complicated the supply chain. The title was originally intended to be the main attraction for HBO Max, a special reunion with the original cast of friends, was delayed by the pandemic. Anna Kendrick's romantic comedy Love life has been involved as the service's primary program at launch.

Related story What streaming price? For newer players like HBO Max, it's not a simple equation

AT&T has anticipated this day for nearly four years, enduring twists and turns on the road to closing its $ 81 billion acquisition of Time Warner and making a series of strategic moves to position itself to broadcast directly to consumers. Tony Goncalves, CEO of Otter Media, was named CEO of HBO Max last fall after an eight-year career at DirecTV, followed by three more years as an AT&T executive. His AT&T years focused on bringing DirecTV's satellite service to the Internet and managing Otter, a digital joint venture with the Chernin Group that became an AT&T property in 2018.

RELATED: The show to watch this week: Show Show not too late with Elmo ’and‘ Love Life ’reviewed

In an interview with Up News Info, Goncalves addressed the company's decision to continue during COVID-19, the task of migrating existing customers to Max, and criticism that the company is risking the dilution of the HBO brand of nearly 50 years. With Goncalves input, here are some questions and answers on what to expect from the last broadcast contender.

HOW IS HBO MAX DIFFERENT FROM HBO, HBO GO OR HBO NOW?

HBO Max is essentially an extension of HBO, which first aired in 1972 after it was conceived as a way to make cable customers pay more for selected programming. In 2011, HBO Go was released, allowing HBO subscribers to stream the offers from the network, and in 2015, HBO Now was launched as a standalone streaming version of the traditional offering.

Max is launching with approximately 10,000 hours of programming, a matrix that includes HBO's current portfolio of new shows and the library. In addition to the current HBO rate like Westworld and Succession, customers will get Warner Bros movies, from classics like The Wizard of Oz and White House to more recent titles like the Matrix trilogy, the animated work of Hiyao Miyazaki and more than four decades of DC Comics titles. They'll also get Warner Bros TV staples like Big Bang Theory and friends. Also in the mix are dozens of Max Originals, a batch of limited series across the spectrum of drama, comedy, documentary, and animation.

As for the HBO Max name and the risk of tarnishing the network that ushered in the prestigious television era, Goncalves said there was never an alternative the company explored that made more sense. "Why start again?" he said, describing the conclusion of the management team. HBO, by consensus, has long been incorporated into the pay-TV package offering other programming, and "not only has it flourished but it has prospered. … The HBO brand is the closest to the consumer that has ever existed "

How does it compare to other new services?

HBO Max has a deeper library than Apple or Disney services. The highest levels of Peacock, once released this summer, are comparable. But the service also has the most ambitious selection of original shows and movies. Apple and Disney have made aggressive moves lately to mobilize streaming features during COVID-19. Going forward, HBO Max will release the Seth Rogen comedy. An American pickle and the new cut of director Zack Snyder League of Justice.

%MINIFYHTML37c7d384437c1e429de0ae4bd297db3415%

WHERE CAN I GET HBO MAX?

If you are an AT&T Pay TV customer currently paying for HBO, you will get free access to HBO Max. Some AT&T wireless customers will also have free access, at least initially. Distribution agreements have also been established with Charter, Cox, Verizon, Altice, Apple TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Android, Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox and others in recent weeks. That means customers of those companies can upgrade their existing HBO subscriptions at no cost or sign up for $ 15 a month. Three notable gaps at launch are the Amazon Fire, Comcast and Roku devices, though the last one is having conversations with WarnerMedia.

Some skeptics of HBO Max say the number of offers is confusing, as is the idea of ​​a stronger offer alongside the traditional linear HBO in the company's product line. Goncalves says it is a "blessing and a curse" to take advantage of an existing subscriber base with a new offer. "We are not going to distance ourselves from our customers and how they prefer to interact with our product," he said, in defense of maintaining multiple flavors of HBO. He described the consumer proposal to opt for Max "a bit obvious," but said the company plans to "educate consumers to the best of our ability and to the extent that our partnerships allow."

HOW MUCH?

For existing HBO subscribers through qualified partner platforms, most of whom pay $ 15 a month, there will be no additional cost. For new subscribers, the price is $ 15 a month, although a promotion does so at $ 12 a month for the first year.

While there is no incremental cost to switch for the approximately 30 million existing HBO subscribers in the US. In the US, new subscribers will pay for most of any competing streaming service. Apple and Disney are on the low end, at $ 5 and $ 7 a month, with Peacock free for Comcast subscribers and $ 5 a month for others who don't opt ​​for the ad-free version. Netflix's most popular plan costs $ 13 a month.

WILL IT HAVE ANNOUNCEMENTS?

Not this year, but in 2021 an advertised HBO Max tier is expected to launch. Goncalves did not offer any updated perspectives on its form or timing, and said that in the coming months the company's focus will be on refining the ad-free version. He acknowledged that there is no mass audience precedent to start ad-free and then add a commercial layer, the opposite of the path taken by CBS All Access and Hulu. "We are in a unique position," Goncalves said. "From a strictly subscription service, it will evolve."

HOW MANY SUBSCRIBERS DOES THE COMPANY EXPECT?

On WarnerMedia's investor day last October, the company projected 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with 50 million Americans compared to Disney, whose Disney + offering drew 10 million subscriptions on its first 24 hours and has expanded globally before. For HBO Max to reach 54.5 million subscribers, the start of WarnerMedia is expected to produce fewer fireworks.

"Success is defined differently for us than for others," Goncalves said. "We are starting from a different place."

While clients in the recent past have shown an appetite for paying up to three subscription channels, Goncalves said WarnerMedia research has shown that clients will soon be comfortable with between four and six, from $ 30 to $ 40 per month. . "We are investing to be one of those services, but it is not the winner, it takes everything," he said.

DID YOU CONSIDER THE COMPANY WAITING FOR THE LAUNCH AFTER THE PANDEMIC?

While WarnerMedia "did not make the decision lightly" to try to persevere, Goncalves said the delay was never seriously considered. Going through a beta testing completion period in early April, locking the code, and then finalizing the app for release, making sure it works on dozens of platforms, required a massive feat by the team of more than 600 engineers.

One reason to stay on track is that AT&T had already delayed launch at least once. Initially, he had signaled his intention to enter the broadcast derby for fall 2019, but he ended up needing more time given the federal government's lengthy challenge to the Time Warner deal, along with other factors. Once the company "figured out what type of house we wanted to build," it is reasonable to require a few months to correct the course, Goncalves said. “This is such a seismic change in the business model that it takes time for a company of our scale. We think the extra time was worth it. ”